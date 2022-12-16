Companies that Require Various Skills to Work From Home Permanently

Have you been considering working from home for some time? No matter if you want to try this type of work to support your family life, side hustle or to have more freedom and independence, or you grew weary of your old boss and company. Chances are, you have health concerns due to the pandemic, and want to preserve your and the health of your loved ones by opting to work from home.

You don’t need any experience to do some of these jobs, while others better suit workers with technical, assistance, linguistic, etc. backgrounds. If you need to update your skillset, you can learn many of them relatively simply online. If you work to develop some kind of experience

relative to your field, you could make it a long-term career and chances are you wouldn’t have to go back to work for a company. Here are a few companies you could work from home permanently:

Upwork

American freelancing platform offering a wide range of virtual jobs for skilled contractors, connecting businesses with independent talent around the world. You could work in admin, creative work, technical and IT, engineering and architecture, legal, customer support, writing, and translation. Upwork is a renowned work marketplace that thrives on continuous development, and looks after its freelancers with potential big firm projects lasting for years!

Automattic

This company employs technical professionals from all over the world. If you seek an entirely home-based virtual job, you might want to check this option. Following your application, you will be given a project assignment and they’ll check your time. To complete this project takes about two to six weeks, and in case you get hired full-time you will be responsible for customer support and troubleshooting for wordpress.com. They offer a lot of perks and benefits.

Liveops

A cloud call center agency offering call center agent positions. As an independent contractor, you would be in charge of dealing with customers and helping them via phone. If you enjoy working with people and it sounds like your kind of job, they offer flexible working hours if you commit at least 10 hours weekly.

Working Solutions

They mostly hire independent contractors in data entry, client service, marketing, and technical support positions in the U.S. and Canada. All you need is a home computer and a headset to start working for them. If you get hired as an agent you can work for one of the company’s clients and make as much as $ 30 per hour.

GoTranscript

Are you interested in doing virtual translations and transcriptions from the comfort of your home? You could work for one of the largest online transcription and translation agencies. Good English is a must, in exchange for the services you could have consistent work. You would transcribe various videos, audios, and podcasts, producing subtitles and closed captioning. With possibly flexible hours and days, you could earn at least $ 13 per hour.

Boldly (former Worldwide 101)

A reputable company hiring premium executive assistants, marketers, writing and editing professionals, and project management staff. They offer various monthly subscription plans, with an exact number of hours, their clients are from a lot of different industries. They pay well, from $ 18 or $ 20 per hour. They could provide you with ongoing work depending on your skills.

Apple

As an Apple Home Advisor, you would be working for one of the most renowned tech companies in the world. They offer you training and ongoing support to provide quality services concerning Apple products to the company customers.