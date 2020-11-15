Company XIV – Nutcracker Rouge Cocktails & Burlesque at Home

Company XIV announces streaming entertainment and a curated cocktail kit in time for the holiday season, bringing the party directly to fans with “Nutcracker Rouge Cocktails & Burlesque at Home.”

Company XIV is perfect for your seasonal streaming roundups, unique holiday gift guides, or even your naughty or nice lists.

Company XIV mounted the first production of Nutcracker Rouge, its critically acclaimed annual sexy holiday spectacular, 10 years ago in a warehouse in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Conceived, choreographed and directed by Austin McCormick, the production has been called “dazzling and genius” (The NY Times), “the perfect hot date” (Time Out NY) and “the greatest holiday homage ever” (Huffington Post).

With plans to mount a 10th anniversary production of Nutcracker Rouge foiled by the pandemic, the company has recorded 8 brand new and signature acts at Théâtre XIV, their current home in Bushwick, Brooklyn. The first of these acts, featuring resident opera-singing aerialist, Marcy “Operagaga” Richardson, will premiere on Thanksgiving Day (November 26). Subsequent acts featuring circus, singing and sultry burlesque will be released weekly through New Year’s Eve (December 31).

Austin McCormick, Founder and Artistic Director, has curated an ultra-luxe cocktail kit to accompany the performances shipped directly to patrons at home. The kit includes bespoke cocktail recipes, gold-plated barware, a collection of garnishes and bitters, and 24 premium spirits, liqueurs, champagne and wine. Sensual cocktail lessons taught by the beauties of XIV will be released alongside each act.

Company XIV has also launched an online gift shoppe featuring lace masks, pasties, riding crops and frankincense incense–the signature scent of Théâtre XIV.