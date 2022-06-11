Company’s Jennifer Simard Gets Unveiling of Her Caricature at Sardi’s

Tony-nominated actress Jennifer Simard hits it out of the park as the dieting Sarah. Simard is Tony-nominated for her role in Company and previously received a nomination for her work in Disaster!
Jennifer Simard
Ms. Simard received her spot on the famed wall of caricatures at Sardi’s Restaurant yesterday and T2C was there.
Jennifer has appeared on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!, Mean Girls, Disaster! (Tony nomination), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Sister Act and Shrek the Musical. She has appeared Off- Broadway in the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU; The Thing About Men; and I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.
Jennifer and Max Klimaticius
Katrina Lenk and Jennifer Simard
Katrina Lenk and Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard and Donna Murphy
Jennifer Simard and Donna Murphy
Jennifer Simard and Donna Murphy
Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber
Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber
Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber and Katarina Lenk
Jennifer Simard and her Company castmates
Jennifer Simard and her cast members
Doug Sills, Jennifer Simard
Doug Sills, Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard and husband Brad Robertson
Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard
Danny Burstein, Jennifer Simard
Danny Burstein, Jennifer Simard, Sally Wilfert
Jennifer Simard, Sally Wilfert
Jennifer Simard, Sally Wilfert
Jennifer Simard, Nikki Renee Daniels
Jennifer Simard, Nikki Renee Daniels
Jennifer Simard, Mo Rocca
Jennifer Simard, Mo Rocca
Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard and Max Klimaticius
Google+
YouTube
RSS