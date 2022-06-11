MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Company’s Jennifer Simard Gets Unveiling of Her Caricature at Sardi’s

Tony-nominated actress Jennifer Simard hits it out of the park as the dieting Sarah. Simard is Tony-nominated for her role in Company and previously received a nomination for her work in Disaster!

Jennifer Simard

Ms. Simard received her spot on the famed wall of caricatures at Sardi’s Restaurant yesterday and T2C was there.

Jennifer has appeared on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!, Mean Girls, Disaster! (Tony nomination), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Sister Act and Shrek the Musical. She has appeared Off- Broadway in the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU; The Thing About Men; and I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.

Jennifer and Max Klimaticius

Katrina Lenk and Jennifer Simard

Katrina Lenk and Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard and Donna Murphy

Jennifer Simard and Donna Murphy

Jennifer Simard and Donna Murphy

Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber

Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber

Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber and Katarina Lenk

Jennifer Simard and her Company castmates

Jennifer Simard and her cast members

Doug Sills, Jennifer Simard

Doug Sills, Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard and husband Brad Robertson

Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard

Danny Burstein, Jennifer Simard

Danny Burstein, Jennifer Simard, Sally Wilfert

Jennifer Simard, Sally Wilfert

Jennifer Simard, Sally Wilfert

Jennifer Simard, Nikki Renee Daniels

Jennifer Simard, Nikki Renee Daniels

Jennifer Simard, Mo Rocca

Jennifer Simard, Mo Rocca

Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard and Max Klimaticius

 

 

