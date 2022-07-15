Comparison Between New Metro City Gujar Khan and One Capital Residences

Suppose you want to make an investment opportunity that offers the most benefits but can decide where to invest. The capital city is flooding with residential and commercial projects but choosing the right project takes quite a hustle. In this blog, we picked two major development projects in Islamabad to compare New Metro City Gujar Khan and One Capital Residences.

New Metro City is a newly launched TMA-approved project developed by BSM Developers adjacent to GT Road. Comparably One Capital Residences is another approved multi-purpose project developed by HRL and FDHL. Both the residential developments provide world-class facilities and amenities following the scale of global infrastructure standards.

Owners and Developers Comparison:

The residential project’s owners’ and developers’ names are a massive add-in that picks up the project’s reputation in the real estate market.

Below down is the comparative analysis of New Metro City Gujar Khan and One Capital Residences Owners and Developers:

New Metro City Gujar Khan Owners and Developers:

The owner and developers of the New Metro City are the renowned urbanist group BSM Developers PVT LTD. The construction company is owned by Mr. Bilal Bashir Malik, the famous businessman Malik Riaz’s grandson. The urbanist group is a sibling company to Bharia Town and has a bold, generous ambition to develop the most wealthy and distinguished property at the most affordable cost.

One Capital Residences Owners and Developers:

The Owners and Developers of One Capital Residences are the most respectable urbanist group in the country Habib Rafique Group. The residential project is joint venture development of international company Arquivio Architects with HRL and FDHL.

No Objection Certificate NOC Comparison:

The No Objection Certificate (NOC) of a residential society is the crucial point that adds up to the project’s investment value. The NOC approval is vital for the stable image of a development project in the real estate market.

Below down is the comparative analysis of New Metro City Gujar Khan and One Capital Residences NOC:

New Metro City Gujar Khan NOC:

The No Objection Certificate (NOC) of New Metro City Gujar Khan is allegedly approved by the Tehsil Municipal Authorities (TMA). The owner has followed all the guidelines of development authorities, requiring the planning permit and development approval for the 4,000 Kanal of the exclusive landmark.

One Capital Residences NOC:

The NO Objection Certificate (NOC) of One Capital Residences is allegedly approved by certain development authorities. The owner has complied with all the requirements set forth by the development authorities, including obtaining planning permission and development clearance for the unique landmark.

Location Comparison:

The location of a residential society is another solid attraction for the investment.

Below down is the comparative analysis of New Metro City Gujar Khan and One Capital Residences location:

New Metro City Gujar Khan Location:

The location of New Metro City Guitar Khan is prime as its located adjacent to GT Road in Gujar Khan. The residential project owners have chosen a thoughtful place for the development. The GT Road, which connects Islamabad to the residential districts of the twin cities, is one of the most crucial routes making it highly accessible from both twin cities.