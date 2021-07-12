Concerts Under The Stars sets you back in time with unique vintage sounds in beautiful star-lit venues. Experience the works of Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, & more presented by NYC’s finest while sipping a martini in a jazz-age vibe.

On July 12 Rooftop Dinner & Bossa Nova: An Evening of Brazilian Jazz. Enjoy a delicious 2-course meal and the delightful sounds of Brazil at Hotel Chantelle! Take in the beautiful rooftop views while swaying to the sounds of bossa nova, samba, and the jazz flavors of Brazil. Featuring the beautiful music of Antonio Carlos Jobim, João Gilberto, and Luiz Bonfá, as well as modern tunes performed with a Brazilian twist. Fever tickets include two courses per person, but you can also purchase additional food and beverage on site. Treat yourself and your loved ones to this rooftop dinner experience like no other!

July 13 A Rooftop Night in Paris: The Music of Edith Piaf and Josephine Baker Enjoy a delicious meal & drinks at the atmospheric Hotel Chantelle rooftop as Broadway’s Ciara Renee (Frozen, Big Fish, Hamilton, Pippin) takes you to Paris through iconic French song & jazz. This musical celebration will include classic French chansons like La Vie En Rose, Je Ne Regrette Rien, Sous Le Ciel de Paris, Blue Skies and other hits from Edith Piaf, Josephine Baker & more. The program will also include music from some of the greatest American jazz artists of the 20th century who made their mark on the Paris jazz scene.

On July 15, Jazz Under the Stars: Sinatra, Armstrong, Dizzy & More! Located on the Hudson Mercantile Rooftop, with views of the Empire State Building! Two shows 6:30 pm and 9:30 pm. Benny Benack III is one of NYC’s finest jazz musicians. A trumpeter and vocalist, Benny has been touring the world as an international soloist with such artists as Postmodern Jukebox, Aaron Johnson, Christian McBride, Josh Groban, Isaac Mizrahi, Joey DeFrancesco, and many others. He was featured on the NBC series Maya & Marty as part of the in-house band. Don’t miss this evening of classic jazz with a touch of some hot takes on contemporary songs performed by some of New York’s brightest talents.

On July 23 Radio Jazz at The Boogie Room at The Mondrian Hotel Come down to The Boogie Room for a night full of your favorite radio jazz hits! With an incredible venue coupled with even more incredible cocktails, this will be a night you will never forget. Sit back and enjoy NYC’s finest jazz musicians remix beloved top 40 hits. Get your tickets now!

August 5th From Ella to Amy: A Tribute to The Female Jazz Legends Badia Farha is going to take you on a musical performance of female jazz artists spanning the decades while providing historical insight about these glorious women as they blazed their own legendary trail. Sit back and listen to songs by Legends like, Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James and Amy Winehouse. You’ll hear classic songs that’ll transport you back in time, including Cheek to Cheek, At Last and Valerie. If you’re a jazz fan, this is going to be a night you’ll remember forever. Just sit back, relax and enjoy Badia’s sultry, smooth voice.