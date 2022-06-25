MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Congratulations Chicago on Your Milestone 10,000th Performance

Velma sings “I Can’t Do It Alone” and she is right. The Tony-winning Broadway revival of Chicago, celebrated its 25th anniversary last fall, but at its matinee today they will have played its 10,000th performance. A major milestone. Since its debut in 1996, Chicago has played in 36 countries and been seen by 33 million people worldwide.

The cast currently features Emma Pittman as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Tony winner Jennifer Holliday as Matron “Mama” Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

The ensemble includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O’Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Shur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith, and Brian Spitulnik.

Pamela Anderson plays Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.
Photo by Jeremy Daniel

Notable stars who have been performed in this revival have been Adam Pascal, Alan Thicke, Amra-Faye Wright, Amy Spanger, Ana Villafañe, Ashlee Simpson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Billy Zane, Brandy Norwood, Brooke Shields, Carol Woods, Chandra Wilson, Charlotte d’Amboise, Christie Brinkley, Christine Pedi, Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher Sieber, Cuba Gooding Jr., Debra Monk, Eddie George, Elvis Stojko, Erika Jayne, Gretchen Mol, Jaime Camil, James Monroe Iglehart, Jeff McCarthy, Jennifer Holliday, Jennifer Nettles, Jerry Springer, Joey Lawrence, John O’Hurley, Kara DioGuardi, Kevin Richardson, Kevin Chamberlin, Leigh Zimmerman, Lillias White, Lisa Rinna, Marco Zunino, Marilu Henner, Marti Pellow, Mel B, Melanie Griffith, Melora Hardin, Michael C. Hall, Michelle Williams, Mýa, Nana Visitor, NeNe Leakes, Norm Lewis, Pamela Anderson, Patrick Swayze, Paulo Szot, Philip Casnoff, Rita Wilson, Rob Bartlett, Roz Ryan, Rumer Willis, Ruthie Henshall, Samantha Harris, Shiri Maimon, Sofía Vergara, Taye Diggs, Todrick Hall, Tony Yazbeck, Usher, Veronica Dunne, and Wendy Williams.

Joel Grey, Ann Reinking

The revival started as part of the City Center Encores! series in concert in May 1996. Directed by Walter Bobbie with choreography “in the style of Bob Fosse” by Ann Reinking, who also reprised her previous role as Roxie Hart. Also in the cast were Bebe Neuwirth as Velma Kelly, Joel Grey as Amos Hart and James Naughton as Billy Flynn.

Barry and Fran Weissler brought the Encores! production to Broadway, after some revision and expansion, but retained the spare and minimalist style in costumes and set. The show opened on November 14, 1996, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

On January 29, 2003, more than six years into its run, the Broadway production moved a second time, to the Ambassador Theatre, where it has played ever since. On November 23, 2014, Chicago became the second longest-running Broadway show, surpassing Cats.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

