Congratulations to Miracle On 42nd Street For Their New York Emmy Award

Last night The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter celebrated its 63rd Annual New York Emmy Awards Gala, by conferring the industry’s classic and most coveted peer-recognition symbol of distinction, the Emmy.

For the first time in the chapter’s history, the ceremony was live-streamed in response to the stay-at-home and social distancing laws established by federal, state, and local government laws. It was a unique way of joining together to recognize excellence even while attendees were physically apart.

Mary Jo Slater

T2C would like to congratulate Mary Jo Slater, Lisa Shreve, Alice Elliott, Erika Lockridge, Joanne Storkan, Nancy Perkins, Cindy Cowan, Cindy Bond, Eric Small and Executive Producer Ken Aguado for their win with Miracle on 42nd Street.

We would also like to thank all the interviewee’s who participated in our Meet The Former and Present Residents of Manhattan Plaza series.

André De Shields Photo by Matthew Murphy

Miracle on 42nd Street tells the story of New York City in the 1970s, when it was hit by a financial crisis. A luxury apartment building was being constructed in Hell’s Kitchen and now its future hung in the wake. A bold plan was hatched to offer subsidized housing to people working in the performing arts. The result was Manhattan Plaza, which revitalization the neighborhood, created theatre’s, community and hope. Former residents, including Alicia Keys, Terrence Howard, Kenny Kramer, Larry David, Samuel L. Jackson, James Vallely, Peter Wise, Angela Lansbury and Estelle Parsons, share the impact of the building’s embrace of the arts in this entertaining look at NYC history narrated by Chazz Palminteri.

T2C is proud to have been a part of showcasing this film.

The documentary Miracle on 42nd Street, is available on Amazon and will soon be available to stream.