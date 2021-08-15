Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis Sues DeBlasio Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) led local elected officials New York City Council Minority Leader Steven Matteo, Councilman Joseph Borelli, New York State Senator Andrew Lanza, and Assemblymen Michael Reilly and Michael Tannousis in sending a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio calling on him to immediately reverse the city’s unfair COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Under the Mayor’s executive order, New York City has become the first U.S. city to require proof of vaccination for a variety of activities for city employees and customers, including indoor dining, gyms, entertainment, and performances.

“It is clear to us and our constituents—most of whom have received the COVID-19 vaccine—that this directive represents an extraordinary level of government overreach,” the letter states. “Further, it attempts to turn our city’s small businesses into “COVID police” by forcing them to require employees and patrons to show proof of vaccination. Our businesses are already short staffed, and to place the burden on them to check vaccine cards and ensure their authenticity is unreasonable. Coercing anyone into taking any form of treatment violates every principle of medical ethics and informed consent. No one—no New Yorker—should be forced out of society on such a basis. We ask that you reverse this mandate.”

Malliotakis has also cosponsored H.R.3868, The No Vaccine Passports for Americans Act, legislation that would impose a 5-year prohibition on any government vaccine mandate for vaccines authorized by the FDA, protect Americans’ privacy by ensuring people can’t be forced to disclose personal health information, and prohibit any federal vaccine passport and discrimination in the workplace over an individuals’ vaccination status.