Considerations to keep in mind before filing Estimated Taxes

If you work as a freelancer or independent contractor, you are considered self-employed and must pay self-employment and income taxes. Paying estimated quarterly taxes four times a year may be a chore. If you plan these quarterly payments correctly, you can reduce your tax burden by paying your estimated tax liability before tax filing time. Estimated taxes allow you to pay your taxes on time throughout the year as you earn money. You can also opt to use a legit estimated tax payments calculator to help you file the right amount of taxes. These tools are based on software and drive the appropriate information to the users.

However, first, you must clearly understand the considerations related to estimated tax payments.

Who Is Required to Pay Estimated Tax?

Individuals, such as sole proprietors, partners, and S corporation shareholders, must make estimated tax payments if they are liable for an amount equivalent to $1,000 or more in taxes when their returns are filed.

Similarly, If a corporation expects to owe $500 or more in taxes, it must make estimated tax payments.

When to pay estimated taxes?

You have pay estimated taxes if you expect a tax bill of at least $1,000 after withholding and refundable credits. in the case you owe more than $1,000 when you file, you won’t be charged any penalty if your estimated tax payments equal at least 90% of your expected current tax liability or 100% of your previous year’s tax liability.

How to figure out the tax liability in each quarter?

complete the Estimated Tax Worksheet for your current tax year or pay 100% of your tax liability from the previous year. Calculate the estimated tax using an estimated tax payments calculator or seek advice from an expert. Make sure to double-check these calculations as they are necessary and critical. Any fault can lead to the interference of the IRS. Also, make the required adjustments to your subsequent payments if you miss a payment.

The importance of meeting the deadline of tax payment:

you may be charged an underpayment penalty if you don’t pay the minimum amount by each quarter’s due date. So, make sure that all the payments are made in time.

What is the significance of the previous year’s tax liability?

You wouldn’t have to make any estimated tax payments this year if your previous year’s tax liability was zero (0).

When Should You Pay Your Estimated Taxes?

The year is divided into four quarterly payment periods for estimated taxes. So, you can make these payments four times a year. Also, you can send estimated tax payments by mail using Form 1040-ES.

How to make estimated tax payments.

Payments for estimated taxes can be made in a variety of ways. You can get a head start on estimated tax payments for the following year by using an overpayment on a previous year’s tax return.

You can also defer all or part of your payment to the first quarter of the following year’s tax liability. However, use the estimated tax payments calculator to ensure the correct calculations.

Modes of payment to IRS:

Another simple way to make quarterly estimated tax payments is to enable direct deduction from Bank. This method automatically deducts quarterly fees from your bank account.

The IRS also accepts card payments. You should be aware that if you pay with a debit or credit card, your Bank will charge you a convenience fee.

The Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS) is probably the most straightforward method of making quarterly estimated tax payments (EFTPS). This is an entirely free online payment service. If you want to use EFTPS, plan ahead of time because you won’t be able to set it up or use it if you wait until the last minute.

You can also print Form 1040-ES Estimated Tax for Individuals, including the quarterly coupons, and mail the payments or electronically pay the amounts due.

You are exempt from paying estimated taxes because:

You have a job: If you’re an employee, your employer should handle your tax withholding every quarter. However, they can make mistakes, so fill out Form W-4 and give it to your employer to ensure that the correct amount is deducted.

You will not be required to pay estimated quarterly taxes if you meet all three of the following conditions:

You were not required to file an income tax return because you owed no taxes in the previous tax year

You were a US citizen or resident for the entire year.

It’s been a year and a half since your tax year ended.

However, if you don’t qualify even for a single clause, you are one of those citizens who have to pay taxes to the IRS.

Estimated tax payments and the “safe harbor” rule

The safe harbour rule is when you pay 100 percent of the taxes you owed on your federal tax return of previous year. Even if your income increased this year, you would avoid penalties if you match the payments, you owed the last year. But you need to bear the additional tax payments

One important caveat: if your annual income exceeds $150,000, you must pay 110 percent of what you paid in taxes the previous year.

Paying taxes four times a year isn’t the most enjoyable part, but it can be one of the most painless parts with proper planning, organization, and tax-ready books.

Tax Penalties and Their Consequences

The IRS may levy penalties on quarterly tax payments for a variety of reasons:

Failure to make timely payments

Insufficient tax payment for the year

Pay at least 90% of this year’s tax bill, or the same amount (100%) as the taxes you owed the previous year, whichever is less, to avoid an overpayment or underpayment penalty.

Final word:

Making estimated tax payments is most challenging for calculations, remembering deadlines, and having the necessary funds on hand.

As you receive income, try to set aside money for taxes. You can deposit money into a separate account for taxes once a week or once a month, ensuring that the funds are available when you need them. As far as calculations are concerned, try to use the estimated tax payment calculator. At least once a quarter, recalculate your estimated taxes for the year. When it comes to your tax liability at the end of the year, you won’t be caught off guard.

Make a note on your calendar for tax payment deadlines. If you need to make quarterly payments, these are some of your options.