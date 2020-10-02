Contractors Insurance: 5 Reasons Why It Is Essential for Your Business

Whether it’s a construction company or one focused on carpentry, becoming a contractor is a great avenue to explore for those looking to start their own business. Due to the skills and expertise typically required for the work, a successful contractor-focused business can be seriously rewarding from a financial point of view.

While the lucrative monetary rewards can be a distraction, it’s important to remember there are several steps you need to take before setting up shop. One of the most essential is getting coverage in the form of contractors insurance.

Yet why is it so vital? Here are five reasons you need contractors insurance for your business.

1. Supplies liability protection

When you operate a contractor business, you open the door to being liable for several different legal concerns. If you were a builder and caused damage to a house you were working on; for example, you could be hit with a lawsuit if you don’t have an insurance policy in place.

The same can also be said if an injury is caused to a third-party. You may even be liable for slander if you share derogatory comments about your customers. Comprehensive contractors insurance will cover you for general liability, and help with settlements or legal fees in the event of a lawsuit.

2. It protects your employees

If your business operates with employees, it’s even more essential you have contractors insurance. It is typically required by law they’re covered by insurance. Plus if a worker is injured while at work, you never want to be liable for their medical expenses. Not only could it financially cripple your company, but it can lead to your business license being revoked.

3. Your assets are insured

A lawsuit can be an expensive affair – and without insurance, you may have to sell off your business assets and other possessions to pay for it. Additionally, insurance provides protection in the case your assets are damaged or stolen.

Considering your business will likely have invested a large chunk of money into these assets, you need to have them covered in more ways than one.

4. Policies are affordable

If a contractor avoids signing up for insurance, there’s usually one reason behind this: the perception of cost. Many will believe a policy is too expensive. Yet as insurance for contractors from Next Insurance shows, you can receive complete policies at an affordable rate – and from providers with a strong and proven reputation.

5. It attracts new clients

Simply put, you’re going to struggle to attract any clients if your business isn’t fully licensed and insured. People only want to place their trust in those who are fully covered, as they know it can lead to a whole host of issues later on if something goes wrong.

For instance, if a client sees their home being damaged during the work, they face jumping through some hoops before they receive compensation from the contractor. With insurance, there’s a stronger guarantee they’ll gain payment for any damages.