Conversation With Adam Gwon

Adam Gwon is a musical theater writer named one of “50 to Watch.” He is now featured on Broadway Records 16 Stories, with Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days), Peter Kellogg (Desperate Measures), Peter Mills (The Hello Girls), and more. The recording features The Australian Discovery Orchestra, lead by principal conductor Kevin Purcell. Other writers include Nikko Benson, Andre Catrini, Joe Chindamo and Steve Vizard, Craig Christie, Joel Evans, Oliver Houser, Victor Kazan, Kooman and Dimond, Drew Lane, Greg Nabours, Jess Newman, Adryan Russ, Alan Schmuckler, Marcus Stevens, Stephen Weiner, and Sam Willmott.

16 Stories showcases the extraordinary influence that American musical theatre has globally. International vocalists featured on the album are Stephanie Adams (Camelot), Mariana Bravo (Rio Uphill), Chris Dwan (Off-Broadway Little Shop Of Horrors), Claire DeJean (NBC’s The Voice), Michael D’Elia (Dorian’s Descent), Scott Dreier (Doris and Me), Michael J. Farina (Seussical), Madeleine Featherby (Electric Dreams), Sarah Krauss, Adrian Li Donni (Muriel’s Wedding), Jenni Little (Kinky Boots), Marc Mackinnon (Peer Gynt), Michael McCorry Rose (A Gentleman’s Guide To Love and Murder), Anouska Taylor, and Clayton Walker.



16 Stories is currently available for purchase at BroadwayRecords.com.

Adam Gwon’s musicals have been produced on six continents, in more than half a dozen languages. Off-Broadway: Scotland, PA (Roundabout Theatre, Drama Desk Award nomination, NYT Critic’s Pick), Ordinary Days (Roundabout Theatre; Keen Company, Drama League Award nomination, Best Revival), Old Jews Telling Jokes (Westside Theatre, NYT Critic’s Pick); Regional: String (Village Theatre), Cake Off (Signature Theatre, Helen Hayes Award nomination; Bucks County Playhouse), Cloudlands (South Coast Repertory), The Boy Detective Fails (Signature Theatre), Bernice Bobs Her Hair (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma); West End: Ordinary Days (Trafalgar Studios).

Other projects include The Waves in Quarantine (a film collaboration with Lisa Peterson and Raúl Esparza), songs as a staff writer on the hit webseries Submissions Only, and for Stephen Schwartz and John Tartaglia’s The Secret Silk on Princess Cruise Lines.

Adam is the proud recipient of the Kleban Award, the Fred Ebb Award, the Richard Rodgers Award, the Frederick Loewe Award, the Second Stage Theatre Donna Perret Rosen Award, the Weston Playhouse New Musical Award, the ASCAP Harold Adamson Award, and the MAC John Wallowitch Award, as well as commissions from Roundabout Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons, Keen Company, Signature Theatre, South Coast Repertory, the Kimmel Center, and Broadway Across America. His songs have been heard at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and more, performed by such luminaries as Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, and Brian d’Arcy James.

Recordings of Adam’s work include the cast album of Ordinary Days (Ghostlight Records), Audra McDonald’s Go Back Home (Nonesuch), Artists in Residence (Broadway Records), The Essential Liz Callaway (Working Girl Records), Tracy Lynn Olivera’s Because, and Over the Moon: The Broadway Lullaby Project (Entertainment One).

Adam has been a fellow at MacDowell, Hermitage Artist Retreat, the O’Neill Music Theater Conference, and the Dramatists Guild, is a graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, and a member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild. He served on the Tony Awards Nominating Committee from 2015-2018, and currently sits on the Dramatists Guild Council and the Boards at Roundabout Theatre Company and Primary Stages.

