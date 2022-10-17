MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Conversation With Al Pacino & Dog Day Afternoon Screening for The Actors Studio 75th Anniversary

The Actors Studio celebrates its 75 year with a benefit screening of the Academy Award-winning film “”Dog Day Afternoon”, followed by a live interview with the film’s star and The Actors Studio co-president Al Pacino. The Gala event will take place Thursday, October 27 at 7PM, the United Palace (4140 Broadway at 175th Street, NYC).

“I’m glad to be a part of this event honoring The Actors Studio 75th Anniversary,” says Al Pacino. “This incredible institution, founded by Elia Kazan, Cheryl Crawford and Robert Lewis, followed by Lee Strasberg, has left an indelible mark on the world of film and theater. It’s where actors are given the freedom to take chances and explore their work and craft. Anyone can audition for The Actors Studio. I’m surprised more people don’t know that. Once an actor becomes a member of The Actors Studio, it doesn’t cost anything, it’s totally free and membership is for life. It’s going to be great night at the United Palace on October 27th. I look forward to watching Dog Day Afternoon and engaging, live, with an audience of New Yorkers, some who will be seeing it for the first time and others who will be seeing it for the first time in years.”

Tickets, are on sale at TheActorsStudio.org, are $35, $55 and $75. $250 premium seats are available. $1000 VIP tickets include premium seating as well as a backstage meet-and-greet photo opportunity with Al Pacino following the screening.

 

