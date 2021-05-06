Conversations We Need To Have With Bruce Ostler and Kate Bussert on The 2021 Idea Awards and More Part 2

Yesterday we started the conversation with Bruce Ostler and Kate Bussert who works closely with Bruce. The conversation got real and it became the conversation we should all be having.

Bruce Ostler created the trophies for The Idea Awards for the Theatre recipients and helps run the Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation who gives away grants to adventurous new voices in playwriting and musical theatre, as well the visionary playwrights who have inspired and blazed trails before them.

Here is part 2. You can see Part 1 here.

Video filmed by Magda Katz