Cookie Pop and Candy Pop & Ryan Seacrest Foundation Launch Fundraiser for Holiday Season

On November 18th , Cookie Pop and Candy Pop hosted the official launch party for The Popcorn Challenge #Snackgiving initiative to benefit the Ryan Seacrest Foundation at Hotel Ziggy, raising funds for the Seacrest Studios Children’s Hospital network nationwide. Featured DJ sets by Riverdale star Hart Denton, Caroline D’Amore and Ryan Kenney with brand partner Who Has it?

Cookie Pop and Candy Pop by SNAX-Sational Brands Group are celebrating their annual ‘SnackGiving’ initiative for 2022 with their first ever ‘The Popcorn Challenge’ to help raise brand awareness in support of official charity partner, the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, and their work with Children’s Hospitals nationwide.

The Popcorn Challenge officially went live across social media channels debuting a TikTok video by music artist and TV/Film personality Lance Bass, (linked here: LINK to Lance Bass Social Kick Off). A portion of the proceeds of all retail sales and e-comm sales of all flavors will support the Seacrest Studios within children’s hospitals across the United States.



Until Dec. 15th, the brand is challenging participants to try and catch as much popcorn in their mouth as possible in 10 seconds. To win, the contestant must post a video attempting the challenge for a chance to win a free case of Candy Pop and Cookie Pop holiday flavored popcorn. One lucky individual who participates will be randomly chosen to receive a $1,000 gift card and 20 others will receive a year’s supply of popcorn, and a Who Has It VIP Holiday Gift Box.

Popcorn Challenge Directions To Enter:

Show us your best shot: Film a video of you catching as many pieces of popcorn in your mouth as fast as you can in 10 seconds. Unsuccessful attempts still count as an entry! Get creative and be funny!!

Share on Instagram and TikTok:

Post a video (stories, reels or static) attempting ‘The Popcorn Challenge’ and tag @cookiepop_candypop and @ryanfoundation between Nov. 15th – Dec. 15th. Invite @cookiepop_candypop to be a collaborator on Instagram Include hashtags: #snacksgiving #snacktogive #popcornchallenge #cookiecandypop #ryanfoundation #givingtuesday Make sure to use the music: “Popcorn Challenge!” Song Link to download: https://drive.google.com/ drive/folders/ 1n2WUj9nbtRWWQGijGO7Wozze4ALdW pwB?usp=share_link

Spread the word: One lucky individual who participates will be randomly chosen to receive a $1,000 gift card and 20 others will receive a year’s supply of popcorn, and a Who Has It VIP Holiday Gift Box.