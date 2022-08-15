Cool Food News

Here is some great food news to keep foodies having a very cool summer.

M&M’S Ice Cream will announce the “Sammy Pack,” a temperature-controlled fanny pack, to offer fans a practical and fun way to carry their favorite frozen treat in style.

Fans can snag the limited-edition M&M’S Ice Cream Sammy Pack, along with M&M’S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches. To enter, consumers can visit a microsite of mms.com, which will be shared closer to the announcement. Entries close on August 16 with the winners selected and notified shortly after. The fashionable, versatile pack features summer-inspired imagery influenced by classic and bright M&M’S lentils. The insulated pack also features a custom M&M’S Ice Cream cooling device that will keep the product chilled, allowing consumers to enjoy their favorite summer treat on-the-go during the hottest months of the year.

For the backyard bbq party be sure to try are new obsession – Chipotle Kebabs.

Basted in a smoky-sweet blend of Cholula® Hot Sauce and agave nectar, these chipotle flavored pork kebabs are an easy dish your whole crew will love. They only take 15 min to prep and 20 minutes to cook. For distinctive smokiness with a touch of heat, uncap Cholula Chipotle Hot Sauce. We’ve blended sweet, smoky chipotles with arbol & piquin peppers along with our signature spices for an authentic Mexican hot sauce that offers rich barbecue flavor notes and color. Pair this sauce with salsa, corn on the cob, burgers and more.

And, finally even your little one can enjoy summer days with Happy Family Organics offers organic formula, meals and snacks with curated ingredients for your baby and toddler.

Happy Baby Clearly Crafted Pouches feature unique recipes crafted for budding palates, made with organic fruits and veggies traceable to the farms they came fro.

Cover Art – Etienne Girardet on Unsplash