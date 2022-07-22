MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

Cool Off With DIY Dole Whip Kits and Win Trip to Whip Dream Destination

Cool Off With DIY Dole Whip Kits and Win Trip to Whip Dream Destination

Dole Packaged Foods just celebrated National Dole Whip Day on July 19.

Dole Whip fans in New York had a lucky and rare opportunity to enjoy this elusive tropical dessert from the comfort of their own homes in the form of a free DIY Dole Whip Kit. What is typically only found in Hawaii or in theme parks will be delivered on-demand in exchange for a simple Tweet.

One taste of this delicious treat and you were instantly taken away from the heat and cooled down in the sweet moment of an incredible snack to please all the senses.  Each DIY Dole Whip Kit included DOLE Canned 100% Pineapple Juice, DOLE Frozen Tropical Gold® Pineapple Chunks, Dole Frozen Mango Chunks, oat milk, and an easy-to-follow dairy-free Dole Whip recipe, all packaged up in a branded tote with a bowl and spoon.

Now they are giving away $500 in airline credits so you can visit the destination where you first experienced the deliciousness of Dole Whip! Follow @DoleSunshine’s Twitter or Instagram and post your own DIY scoop.  Add #MyDoleWhip for a chance to win.

Enjoy DIY Dole Whip at home using this simple Dairy-Free Dole Whip recipe. You will simply fall in love!

Related Items
Food and Drink
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

Free Home Cooked Small Bites This Weekend at Bryant Park and Columbus Circle

Suzanna BowlingJuly 22, 2022
Read More

New York City Edible® Stores to Host Sampling Day this Friday, July 22, to Celebrate TWIX® Partnership with Free Cheesecake Sample

Suzanna BowlingJuly 22, 2022
Read More

Time To Switch To Fire Department Coffee

Suzanna BowlingJuly 17, 2022
Read More

Delivering Food Bliss to Your Door with WoodSpoon

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 15, 2022
Read More

Benoit Gastronomical Perfection

Suzanna BowlingJuly 14, 2022
Read More

Prosecco From The Veneto Region Is Perfect for Summer

Suzanna BowlingJuly 14, 2022
Read More

Storica Wines Wins Outstanding Eight Medals at TexSom 2022

Jake DresslerJuly 13, 2022
Read More

Staying In Pittsfield: Eating at District Kitchen & Bar

Suzanna BowlingJuly 13, 2022
Read More

Staying In Pittsfield: Dinning at Berkshire Palate

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2022
Read More