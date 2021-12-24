If you have decided to embrace all that CBD products have to offer it is always a good idea to have an understanding of how full-spectrum CBD oil is created and what the key components are.

It also makes a lot of sense to focus on quality by searching out the best CBD hemp oil brand available.

So that you can buy with a degree of knowledge and confidence here is a look at the core components of full-spectrum CBD oil.

Cannabinoids

One of the first things to know about full-spectrum CBD oil is that what distinguishes it from other types of CBD is that it contains all of the beneficial compounds that are found naturally in the cannabis plant.

You may be surprised to discover that there are in excess of 100 identifiable cannabinoids and these include CBD and THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). Both THC and CBD are the components that assume the responsibility of producing the therapeutic and psychoactive effects associated with cannabis products.

It is worth remembering that THC has an intoxicating effect, whereas CBD is designed in a way that doesn’t cause impairment.

Flavonoids

Another core component is flavonoids. Cannabis comprises approximately 20 different flavonoids. These are found in every type of plants such as fruit and vegetables.

It has been shown that flavonoids in cannabis can offer therapeutic benefits and has anti-inflammatory properties.

These flavonoids also offer neuroprotective and anti-cancer properties.

Terpenes

There are more than 150 terpenes found in cannabis plants. Terpenes have the ability to impact each plant’s fragrance.

It is also understood that terpenes have the ability to offer therapeutic benefits. A good example of this would be the calming effect that a lavender fragrance can have on your sense of wellbeing.

What is different about full-spectrum CBD?

When you are comparing full-spectrum CBD to other types of CBD products one of the standout differences to be mindful of is the fact that full-spectrum contains small amounts of THC, which are not present in broad-spectrum, and isolate CBD products.

One of the benefits associated with the presence of THC in full-spectrum CBD products is that the therapeutic benefits are greater. This means that pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties are higher in this type of CBD.

Although THC is present in full-spectrum CBD it should be noted that these are still very minimal levels that amount to less than 0.3%. This means you still should not experience the euphoric effect associated with higher levels of THC.

This impact is sometimes described as the entourage effect. You should also be aware that if you do decide to take a larger dose of a product that has THC it could be sufficient to induce more of a euphoric impact.

When you consider what full-spectrum CBD products have to offer and the range of items available it is understandable that this is a popular option.

If you are particularly seeking out therapeutic benefits it may well be that full-spectrum CBD might be the right choice for you.