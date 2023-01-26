Music

Corey Cott Performs 671,000,000 MPH From Rebel Genius

Peabody Award-winning composer, Matthew Puckett has released “671,000,000 MPH,” a new music video featuring Broadway’s Corey Cott, from his new musical Rebel Genius inspired by the early life of Albert Einstein and Mileva Maric. The song will be released on all streaming platforms on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Physics and love collide in Rebel Genius as a young, and highly ambitious, Albert Einstein falls madly  in love with Mileva Maric and risks everything he has to find the perfect Unified Theory. The acclaimed  new musical is an exploration into the heart and mind of a flawed icon and scientific genius. Max  Planck, Niels Bohr and the Atomic Bomb all play a part in the journey and choices of a brilliant human  being who is torn between a passionate love for the people in his life and a wild ambition to understand the universe.  

Rebel Genius was a finalist for the 2017 Jonathan Larson Grant presented by the American Theater  Wing. The Atlantic Theater Company in NYC and the IAMA Theater Company in Los Angeles have presented developmental readings. The show had a sold-out production at UCLA  in March, 2019 and was awarded a staged reading as part of the ASCAP New Musical Theatre Workshop in September, 2019 at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts’ Carson Theatre in Lincoln, NE.Matthew Puckett (book, music and lyrics) is an award winning songwriter and film composer based in Los Angeles, California. Originally from New York City, Matthew is an alum of CMU, Berklee College of Music and has a BFA in Theater from NYU. Matthew has worked with bands and artists such as: Rogue Wave, The Mowgli’s, Jillea, Marsha Ambrosius, Jeremy Jordan and Garrison Starr. Matthew won a Peabody Award for his songs and score for the seven-part documentary ABC Series “Hopkins” and was the recipient of an ASCAP Film/TV Award for his song “Skyline,” the theme to the critically acclaimed ABC series “NY Med. Matthew’s new musical Rebel Genius was a finalist for the Jonathan Larson Grant presented by The American Theater Wing. Rebel Genius was produced at UCLA (Directed by Brian Kite) and has been presented at the Lied Center/ASCAP workshop and The Atlantic Theater Company in NYC. Matthew’s unique film scores include: Guidance (Dreamworks / AwesomenessTV), Caught (Anna Camp), Before I Go (Annabella Scoirra), Best Friends Forever(Brea Grant, Selection SLAMDANCE), Dial A Prayer (Brittany Snow, William H. Macy) and Some Boys Don’t Leave (Jesse Eisenberg, Winner TriBeCa Film Fest) and TV scores for “Gravity” (STARZ) and “Still Single” (Showtime). Matthew is the recipient of a New Musical Theater Works commission from IAMA Theater Company in Los Angeles for his musical Songs from the Evergreen. He is currently developing a new musical TV series for WB/Brownstone Entertainment.

For more information, please visit RebelGeniusTheMusical.com

Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

