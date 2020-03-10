MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Corey Feldman’s Documentary Shut Down…Who’s To Blame?

Corey Feldman was to release his new documentary “My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys” at 11pm EST. He was finally going to exposed the names of Hollywood players who allegedly molested him as a teen and allegedly raped his late friend and former co-star Corey Haim, who died of pneumonia in 2010.

I tried to watch it, but was denied access even though I paid for this. I was not the only one. It is now 12 midnight an hour after the film was to air and nothing.

Haim has already named Alphie Hoffman, son of casting agent Bobby Hoffman, of molesting him and Corey Haim during the 1980s. He was 12. According to the documentary Hoffman, along with five other people, were involved in a “pedophile ring” that operates in Hollywood.

Jon Grissom. Grissom was Feldman’s assistant during the 1980s and attended the club and knew Hoffman. He said that both Grissom and Hoffman abused him during this time.

In a 2011 Fox interview, Alison Arngrim, who played Nellie Oleson on NBC’s Little House on the Prairie, alleged that the abuse was not only well known, but something of a topic of casual conversation.

Feldman has been trying to fight this fight since Haim died. It was a promise he made to his friend. In 1993, Feldman went to the police, but they “didn’t care” and “buried” the information. In 2013, Feldman published his memoir “Coreography,” but was forced to change the names due to legalities. .

“When I went to print, even though I wrote down everything as it happened and with the names included in the book, the publishers, attorneys and insurance people didn’t like the fact we were being so honest and asked us to change the names”.

In 2018, Feldman executive produced a television movie for Lifetime called “A Tale of Two Coreys,” again the names had to be changed.

The documentary also has other sexual abuse victims talking about their experiences. One of them was former “Young and the Restless” actor Kristoff St. John, who died last year of heart failure at age 52.

I believe Feldman and know what he says to be true from personal experience. When will these people in power be named and stopped. Not tonight.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

