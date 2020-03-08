MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Health

Coronavirus Comes To Times Square

Coronavirus Comes To Times Square

A multi-day conference at the Westin Times Square Hotel was held from February 28 to March 2. A physician who works in New York City and attended the congruence is now the first of New Jersey coronavirus patients, according to state health officials said.

The 32-year-old man, lives and works in Fort Lee and New York. He tested positive on March 4, becoming the first to be diagnosed in the NJ while under treatment at Hackensack University Medical Center. He also sought treatment at CityMD, an urgent-care center on Route 4 in Paramus, according to Judith Persichilli, the New Jersey health commissioner.

Manhattan has 13 confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 45, stated Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio. That number could hit 100 within two to three weeks.

Related Items
Health

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Health

New Skin Line By Skinergetics and Greta Havanassian Is Out of This World.

Suzanna BowlingMarch 6, 2020
Read More

Four Effective Ways to Take CBD Oil

WriterMarch 3, 2020
Read More

4 Healthy Tips to Deal with Anxiety

WriterMarch 2, 2020
Read More

Top 8 Skinfood Best Sellers to Add to Your Skin Routine

WriterFebruary 26, 2020
Read More

Waiting on a Friend

Brian HesterFebruary 21, 2020
Read More

Health Insurance Could Save Your Life

WriterFebruary 20, 2020
Read More

A Facial Massage With Greta at MYND Was a Gift From Heaven

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

Massages by Zara at Temple Concierge Spa The Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 8, 2020
Read More

Qualities to Look for in a Healthcare Fraud Attorney

WriterFebruary 5, 2020
Read More