Coronavirus Comes To Times Square

A multi-day conference at the Westin Times Square Hotel was held from February 28 to March 2. A physician who works in New York City and attended the congruence is now the first of New Jersey coronavirus patients, according to state health officials said.

The 32-year-old man, lives and works in Fort Lee and New York. He tested positive on March 4, becoming the first to be diagnosed in the NJ while under treatment at Hackensack University Medical Center. He also sought treatment at CityMD, an urgent-care center on Route 4 in Paramus, according to Judith Persichilli, the New Jersey health commissioner.

Manhattan has 13 confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 45, stated Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio. That number could hit 100 within two to three weeks.