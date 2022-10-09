MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cost Of Living Asks Who Among Us Is Not Damaged

Martyna Majok’s Cost of Living won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize and two Lucille Lortel Awards, including Outstanding Play. I originally saw this play in 2017 at MTC’s Stage I.

David Zayas
Photo credit © Julieta Cervantes

Cost of Living, pushes the boundaries and forces to look at loneliness, disabilities, immigration and connection. We first meet Eddie (David Zayas) at a bar on Christmas Eve. He is enthusiastic, a romantic who has lost the women he loves and has made a pack with himself that if he talks about doom and gloom he will buy the person having to listen a drink. He has come to the bar to meet the person who is texting him from his dead wife phone. What Eddie really wants is someone to ease his loneliness and fear of being alone. Having lost his job Eddie, is an out-of-work long-haul trucker due to a DUI. Eddie longs to be working.

Gregg Mozgalam, Kara Young, Photo credit © Julieta Cervantes

Jess (Kara Young) is an immigrant, who went to Princeton but, has fallen on hard times. She has come to be a caregiver for John (Gregg Mozgala) who has cerebral palsy. John is a rich, bratty grad student who has gone to Harvard and is now at Princeton. He bates Jess as she tries to prove her worth. Jesse needs every dollar she can earn and John makes her work for her pay. John tells Jess she cannot understand what it is like to be him.

Katy Sullivan

We then meet Ani (Katy Sullivan) a double above-the-knee amputee. Ani is angry at herself, the world but mostly her estranged husband, Eddie, who wants to help her with ideas he’s gleaned from the internet. She tells him a machine has no idea what she is going through. She is a cat with claws out, spitting and fur flying.

Katy Sullivan, David Zayas Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

The highlight of the piece is when Jess bathes John and starts to feel something real and when Eddie, giving Ani a bath, as he plays her arm plays like a piano, we see a glimmer of connection.

Gregg Mozgalam Photo credit © Julieta Cervantes

Ms. Sullivan, is a bilateral amputee and Mr. Mozgala does have cerebral palsy. They are both riveting, especially Ms. Sullivan who is so sharp witted with acidic comic timing and a face that shows everything.

Gregg Mozgalam, Kara Young, Photo credit © Julieta Cervantes

Zayas capturers our hearts as soon as he takes the stage. He is witty and desperately lonely. Ms. Young also draws us into her emotional journey and makes us feel her pain.

Katy Sullivan, David Zayas Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

The play is haunting, if not a little disjointed. You feel as if you have missed a pice of the storyline. This is an expansion from 2015 one-act called John, Who’s Here From Cambridge, and has been expanded by forty minutes from the last production but it leaves you feeling like you missed .

Katy Sullivan, David Zayas Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Obie Award winner Jo Bonney’s staging is fierce and blatant just like the writing. Ms. Bonney brings out the best in this terrific well rounded cast.

The set design by Wilson Chin shows us how circular the past and the present are.

Majok’s has her hand on the diversity of the world and how the disabled are not necessarily the ones who are damaged.

Cost of Living: Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 West 47th St., until October 30th.

 

 

