CostCertified- Design, Documents, and Administration Phases of an Architect

If you’re considering working with an architect, you should know that the job involves much more than just designing buildings. Design, document creation, and administration phases are also essential to the role.

Let’s take a closer look at each of these phases to help you understand the vital role of an architect.

The Design Phase

The design phase is, of course, the most creative part of the job. This is when architects develop ideas for the buildings they will eventually create. It involves making the initial plans and designs for a building or structure. This includes creating the layout, choosing materials, and determining the size and shape of the finished product.

The design phase can be very creative, but it also requires technical knowledge and precision. Architects will also need to consider the practical aspects of their designs, such as making sure they’re structurally sound and meet all the relevant building codes.

When you team up with an architect, you will be involved and informed throughout the entire process to be confident that the result will be exactly what you envisioned. The architect will consider all the input you give and take into account anything relevant to their professional judgment.

Some of the things they consider include:

Existing conditions of the house/site

History of the house/site

Material, lighting, furnishing and mechanical selections

Life cycle assessment

Kinship with surrounding context

Heating, cooling, water and air issues (health, maintenance, comfort, and energy efficiency)

Cost to build and maintain

Re-sale value

Local zoning, codes, fire safety

The Documents Phase

The documents phase is a critical step in the architectural design process, as it is here that the detailed drawings and specifications are created. Contractors will use that to build the project. This phase requires high accuracy and attention to detail, as even minor errors can lead to big problems. The architect must ensure that all dimensions are correct and that all materials specified will be suitable for the intended use.

In addition, during this phase, the architect must also develop a construction schedule and budget. This is no small task, as there are many factors to consider when creating a plan and budget for a construction project. When creating these documents, the architect must consider material availability, weather conditions, and manpower availability.

The construction documents are the detailed instructions the architect creates to build the project. This includes the plans, specifications, and other information necessary to construct the project.

The client can choose a builder to complete the construction documents after finishing. This allows the client to pick a builder they feel more comfortable with. It’s important to note that references for the builder must be well vetted beforehand to avoid any issues later on.

There are many different builders available, so it is essential to choose one that is right for you. Hiring a builder at the beginning of your project can help ensure a good outcome. The builder can provide cost estimates and input on building methods, value engineering, and more.

Hiring a good contractor early on is key to ensuring your house meets high health and energy efficiency standards. When the whole team is on board from the beginning, the job will go more smoothly, and everyone will be on the same page.

The Administration Phase

After the design phase is complete and the construction plans have been finalized, it’s time for the administration phase. This is when the architect oversees the project’s construction, ensuring everything is being built according to their plans. The administration phase can take anywhere from a few weeks to several months, depending on the size and complexity of the project. During this time, the architect will be responsible for ensuring that construction progress stays on schedule and that any problems that arise are quickly resolved.

During construction, the architect will work closely with the crew to ensure everything is going according to plan. They will be responsible for ensuring that the construction crew follows the plans correctly and that the project is proceeding according to schedule. They will also coordinate with the client to ensure their needs are met. Once the project is completed, the architect will turn it over to the client for use.

The architect will be there for you throughout the process to ensure that everything is up to your standards and that you are happy with the final product. Once construction is complete, the architect will conduct a final inspection to ensure everything has been built according to its specifications.

Why Clients Need to Understand The Architect’s Role

The architect ensures that the project is designed correctly and meets all the necessary safety and code requirements. They also oversee the construction process to ensure everything is built according to their plans.

Clients need to understand the architect’s role in a construction project to ensure their needs are met, and their expectations are realistic. The architect should be consulted early on in the project so they can help design a space that meets all the customer’s needs.

An architect’s design, documents, and administration phases are essential for any project’s success. Understanding these phases will ensure that the project is designed correctly, that the documents are in order, and that the administration of the project is handled correctly.

If you’re planning a home renovation or construction project, consider all aspects before getting started, from estimating costs to finding the best contractors. At CostCertified, we can help you get easy and accurate estimates, from home remodeling construction prices to kitchen renovation costs. Let us help you compare prices and choose the best option for your budget! Contact us today to get started!