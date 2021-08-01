Could a Portal To Another World Located At The Madcap Hotel Be Coming to NYC

In 1946, J.P. Sando, opened The Madcap Hotel in downtown. It was the premier roadside destination. Then suddenely, in 1966, J.P. vanished without a trace. The closed down and was vacant for 53 years.

In 2019, the motel was restored and that’s when postcards started to arrive. Each postcard was signed by J.P. himself. Their grandfather told the grandchildren that behind the walls of room #433 was a hidden portal that led to a magical dimension.

With J.P.’s guidance they restored the hotel and opened the portal so people could experience the positive effects.

Occupying 17,000 square feet on East 4th Street in the downtown Los Angeles Arts District, is the restored 1960s Madcap Motel. Hidden passageways, and 18 distinctly decorated rooms. The storytelling is done through the theatrics, visuals and sounds

Now this is a show I want to see.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for children.

Image credit: Madcap Motel