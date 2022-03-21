Could CODA Win Best Picture?

CODA was awarded with the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday. I have said since I saw the film CODA, that this was the best film of the year. Now CODA has wons top film honors at Producers Guild Awards. Directed by Sian Heder was nominated against nine other films. The film stars Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant all whom are extremely talented.

Among the other winners Succession third season won the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama, while Encanto took the Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures.

Ted Lasso’s second season was presented with the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy, while Mare of Easttown won the David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television.

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers was presented with the Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures, while the first season of The Beatles: Get Back claimed the honors for Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television.

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) was named the Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures.

Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race claimed the Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television.

Season eight of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won the Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television.

Awards named earlier in the week included Carpool Karaoke: The Series for the Short Form award, Muppets Haunted Mansion for the Children’s Award, 100 Foot Wave for Best Sports Program and For All Mankind: Time Capsule winning the Innovation Award.

Among those honored included Parent for the David O. Selznick Award, Issa Rae for the Visionary Award, Rita Moreno for the Stanley Kramer Award and Greg Berlanti for the Norman Lear Award.

Presenting were Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Ewan McGregor, Chris Pine, Stephen Spielberg, Ryan Murphy, Jessica Chastain, Bryce Dallas Howard, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jimmy Kimmel, Kristen Wiig, Serena and Venus Williams, Issa Rae, Ava DuVernay, Carey Mulligan, Taika Waititi, Mandy Moore, Jamie Dornan, Mayim Bialik, Ray Romano, J.K. Simmons, Ken Jeong, Joel McHale, and more.