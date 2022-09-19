MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

Is Here You Come Again Be Broadway Bound?

Is Here You Come Again Be Broadway Bound?

A new musical is getting its premiere at the Delaware Theater Company. Here You Come Again, with songs by Dolly Parton (and others) has a by Bruce Vilanch, Tricia Paoluccio and is written/directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre. Eugene Gwozdz is the musical director. Gwozdz was surprised to find that some of Dolly’s songs had never been turned into formal music sheets. Gwozdz is also the arranger.

Tricia Paoluccio Photo by Matt Urban.

A struggling comedian is quarantining in his parents’ attic. The show features hits like “Jolene,” “9 To 5” and “Here You Come Again,” 

Tricia Paoluccio, Jamison Stern Photo by Matt Urban.

Tricia Paoluccio who is also the wife of Barre, plays Dolly and Delaware’s Jamison Stern, plays Kevin.

This show happened because of COVID 19. Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota, Florida, landed COVID-19 funding to launch a one- or two-actor new production. The theater reached out to Barre seeking ideas and funding for new shows. Here We Come Again was born through Zoom and will travel to five other theaters, including the Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut, when its  run is over October 2nd.

This show has the approval of Ms. Parton.

Related Items
Music

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Music

Jeremy Jordan and Age of Madness w/ OXFLOYD

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 19, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 19, 2022
Read More

Carnegie Hall Comes to Times Square For Free Concert

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 19, 2022
Read More

New Musical from 2-Time Tony™ Award-Winner Greg Kotis and More Featured in New York Theatre Barn’s Award-Winning New Works Series

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 18, 2022
Read More

Ann Talman Remembers Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of her Smile

Magda KatzSeptember 17, 2022
Read More

Prospect Seeks Applicants for 2022 Musical Theater Lab

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 17, 2022
Read More

Meet The Father Son Duo Nathan and Taylor Purdee and Learn About Their New Musical Film

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 16, 2022
Read More

Mama, I Want To Sing! Auditions

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 16, 2022
Read More

Toby Keith – Revealing New Interview on Cancer Support Charities and SabesWings Lifetime Achievement Award

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 15, 2022
Read More