Is Here You Come Again Be Broadway Bound?

A new musical is getting its premiere at the Delaware Theater Company. Here You Come Again, with songs by Dolly Parton (and others) has a by Bruce Vilanch, Tricia Paoluccio and is written/directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre. Eugene Gwozdz is the musical director. Gwozdz was surprised to find that some of Dolly’s songs had never been turned into formal music sheets. Gwozdz is also the arranger.

A struggling comedian is quarantining in his parents’ attic. The show features hits like “Jolene,” “9 To 5” and “Here You Come Again,”

Tricia Paoluccio who is also the wife of Barre, plays Dolly and Delaware’s Jamison Stern, plays Kevin.

This show happened because of COVID 19. Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota, Florida, landed COVID-19 funding to launch a one- or two-actor new production. The theater reached out to Barre seeking ideas and funding for new shows. Here We Come Again was born through Zoom and will travel to five other theaters, including the Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut, when its run is over October 2nd.

This show has the approval of Ms. Parton.