MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Could I have Spoken Too Soon? IATSE Members Are Not Thrilled With their Leaders

Could I have Spoken Too Soon? IATSE Members Are Not Thrilled With their Leaders

Our Leadership Let Us Down.

A large number of IATSE members are angry at the the lack of any restrictions on the hours of a shooting day, nor any mention of “new media” (streaming) residuals being paid to the union’s health and pension benefits.

After news of the agreement on Instagram, there were over 1,000 comments in the first three hours, almost all railing against the deal. Members shared their personal stories of the personal affects of long hours — settling for 10-hour weekday turnarounds (which some locals had already and 54-hour weekend turnarounds felt like a betrayal of the grassroots movement.

On the IATSE twitter members, were disappointed leadership did not fight for a better deal. They are ready to fight ratification which means Loeb and IATSE leadership would be forced to re-open negotiations.

The membership rallied for an unprecedented strike authorization earlier this month, which passed with nearly 99 percent support.

Only time will tell the real ending to this saga.

Related Items
Film

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Film

Column 81 – Ask Bob Blume – Becoming An Actor’s Actor

Bob BlumeOctober 18, 2021
Read More

IATSE and AMPTP Reach Deal

Suzanna BowlingOctober 17, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 16, 2021
Read More

IATSE Is Ready To Strike

Suzanna BowlingOctober 14, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 12, 2021
Read More

Column 80 – Ask Bob Blume – Survival Jobs for Performers

Bob BlumeOctober 11, 2021
Read More

tick, tick… BOOM! New Trailer and Release of 30/90

Suzanna BowlingOctober 10, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 9, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 6, 2021
Read More