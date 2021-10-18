Could I have Spoken Too Soon? IATSE Members Are Not Thrilled With their Leaders

Our Leadership Let Us Down.

A large number of IATSE members are angry at the the lack of any restrictions on the hours of a shooting day, nor any mention of “new media” (streaming) residuals being paid to the union’s health and pension benefits.

After news of the agreement on Instagram, there were over 1,000 comments in the first three hours, almost all railing against the deal. Members shared their personal stories of the personal affects of long hours — settling for 10-hour weekday turnarounds (which some locals had already and 54-hour weekend turnarounds felt like a betrayal of the grassroots movement.

On the IATSE twitter members, were disappointed leadership did not fight for a better deal. They are ready to fight ratification which means Loeb and IATSE leadership would be forced to re-open negotiations.

The membership rallied for an unprecedented strike authorization earlier this month, which passed with nearly 99 percent support.

Only time will tell the real ending to this saga.