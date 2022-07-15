Could Ogunquit Playhouse Become the New Out Of Town Try Outs for Broadway

The Ogunquit Playhouse has The Nutty Professor and the world premiere of BD Wong and Wayne Barker’s Mr. Holland’s Opus (August 12-September 10). Both these shows have had rumors of heading to Broadway.

The Nutty Professor, a new musical adapted from the classic 1963 Jerry Lewis film, brings us the nerdy Professor Julius Kelp and his transformation into the suave and sophisticated Buddy Love. Based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1886 gothic novella The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, the comedic film joined the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry in 2004 and became one of AFI’s 100 Funniest Films of all-time (2000).

In 2009, the Jerry Lewis film script was adapted as a musical comedy by writer Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood) and composer Marvin Hamlisch (A Chorus Line). Now The Nutty Professor has been given a new life by Ogunquit Playhouse’s New Works Program, with Holmes significantly reworking the script alongside Marvin’s wife Terre Hamlisch.

The show is directed Mark Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and choreographed by JoAnn M Hunter (School of Rock). The cast features Dan De Luca (First National Tour: Newsies, Disney’s Jolly Holliday at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Julius Kelp/Buddy Love, Elena Ricardo (Broadway: Mamma Mia!; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Stella Purdy, Klea Blackhurst (Ogunquit’s A Very Brady Musical, Ragtime) as Miss Lemon, Mel Johnson Jr(Broadway: The Lion King; Kiss Me, Kate) as Harrington Winslow, and Jeff McCarthy(Broadway: Side Show, Urinetown) as Dr. Warfield. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Parker Aimone, Alyssa Carol, Jillian Hope Ferguson, Joseph Ryan Harrington, Fernell Hogan, Corinne Munsch, Chase Peacock, Larkin Reilly, Ethan Rogers, Vanessa Sierra, Kyra Smith, Jordan Stephens, Jake Urban, Jerome Vivona, and Blake Zelesnikar.





The Nutty Professor features orchestrations by Larry Hochman, music supervision and vocal arrangements by Todd Ellison, music direction by Matt Deitchman, scenic design by Wilson Chin and Riw Rakkulchon, lighting design by Cory Pattak, costume design by Mara Blumenfeld, sound design by Kevin Heard, and wig design by Roxanne De Luna. The production stage manager is Chris Zaccardi, and the assistant stage manager is Abigail Zaccari.

Mainstage performances run Wednesdays and Thursdays (2:00p, 8:00p), Fridays (8:00p), Saturdays (2:00p, 8:00p), Sundays (2:00p), with occasional Tuesday and Sunday evenings. Arts Academy performances run select Saturdays (10:00a, 1:00p) and Sundays (10:00a). Visit ogunquitplayhouse.org/2022-season for the full season schedule.