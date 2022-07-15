MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Out of Town

Could Ogunquit Playhouse Become the New Out Of Town Try Outs for Broadway

Could Ogunquit Playhouse Become the New Out Of Town Try Outs for Broadway

The Ogunquit Playhouse has The Nutty Professor and the world premiere of BD Wong and Wayne Barker’s Mr. Holland’s Opus (August 12-September 10). Both these shows have had rumors of heading to Broadway.

Dan De Luca in The Nutty Professor at Ogunquit Playhouse. Photo Credit: Nile Scott Studios

The Nutty Professor, a new musical adapted from the classic 1963 Jerry Lewis film, brings us the nerdy Professor Julius Kelp and his transformation into the suave and sophisticated Buddy Love. Based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1886 gothic novella The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, the comedic film joined the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry in 2004 and became one of AFI’s 100 Funniest Films of all-time (2000).

Dan De Luca, Elena Ricardo Photo Credit: Nile Scott Studios

In 2009, the Jerry Lewis film script was adapted as a musical comedy by writer Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood) and composer Marvin Hamlisch (A Chorus Line). Now The Nutty Professor has been given a new life by Ogunquit Playhouse’s New Works Program, with Holmes significantly reworking the script alongside Marvin’s wife Terre Hamlisch.

Dan De Luca, Elena Ricardo Photo Credit: Nile Scott Studios

The show is directed Mark Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and choreographed by JoAnn M Hunter (School of Rock). The cast features Dan De Luca (First National Tour: Newsies, Disney’s Jolly Holliday at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Julius Kelp/Buddy Love, Elena Ricardo (Broadway: Mamma Mia!; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Stella Purdy, Klea Blackhurst (Ogunquit’s A Very Brady Musical, Ragtime) as Miss Lemon, Mel Johnson Jr(Broadway: The Lion King; Kiss Me, Kate) as Harrington Winslow, and Jeff McCarthy(Broadway: Side Show, Urinetown) as Dr. Warfield. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Parker Aimone, Alyssa Carol, Jillian Hope Ferguson, Joseph Ryan Harrington, Fernell Hogan, Corinne Munsch, Chase Peacock, Larkin Reilly, Ethan Rogers, Vanessa Sierra, Kyra Smith, Jordan Stephens, Jake Urban, Jerome Vivona, and Blake Zelesnikar.

Elena Ricardo Photo Credit: Nile Scott Studios

The Nutty Professor features orchestrations by Larry Hochman, music supervision and vocal arrangements by Todd Ellison, music direction by Matt Deitchman, scenic design by Wilson Chin and Riw Rakkulchon, lighting design by Cory Pattak, costume design by Mara Blumenfeld, sound design by Kevin Heard, and wig design by Roxanne De Luna. The production stage manager is Chris Zaccardi, and the assistant stage manager is Abigail Zaccari.

Dan De Luca, Elena Ricardo and the ensemble Photo Credit: Nile Scott Studios

Mainstage performances run Wednesdays and Thursdays (2:00p, 8:00p), Fridays (8:00p), Saturdays (2:00p, 8:00p), Sundays (2:00p), with occasional Tuesday and Sunday evenings. Arts Academy performances run select Saturdays (10:00a, 1:00p) and Sundays (10:00a). Visit ogunquitplayhouse.org/2022-season for the full season schedule.

Dan De Luca Photo Credit: Nile Scott Studios

Elena Ricardo, Dan De Luca, Photo Credit: Nile Scott Studios

Klea Blackhurst, Dan De Luca, Photo Credit: Nile Scott Studios

Related Items
Out of Town

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Out of Town

Staying In Pittsfield: The Colonial Theatre

Suzanna BowlingJuly 10, 2022
Read More

Staying In Pittsfield: Once Pours Out It’s Heart

Suzanna BowlingJuly 10, 2022
Read More

It Came From Outer Space Doesn’t Quite Land at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Jeffery Lyle SegalJuly 7, 2022
Read More

The Sound of The Devil Wears Prada

Suzanna BowlingJuly 3, 2022
Read More

Stratford Festival’s Chicago Razzle Dazzles Us All, Finally

RossJuly 1, 2022
Read More

Time To Head To Atlantic City For Let It Be: A Celebration of the Music of The Beatles

Suzanna BowlingJuly 1, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Leopoldstadt, Lempicka, SuperYou, Jesus of Suburbia, Jamie deRoy & Friends and Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Suzanna BowlingJune 30, 2022
Read More

New York Stage and Film Sets Schedule

Magda KatzJune 29, 2022
Read More

Ralph Macchio Visits The Karate Kid – The Musical

Suzanna BowlingJune 27, 2022
Read More