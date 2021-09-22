Could The Rumored IATSE Strike Affect The Tony Awards and Broadway?

IATSE, The International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees is the 150,000-member Hollywood crafts union. Frustrated by low pay, marathon workdays, longer turnaround times between production hours, missed meal breaks, compensation for streaming projects are calling for a strike authorization which would set in motion potentially the biggest labor showdown, since the last writers’ strike 14 years ago.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers which represents the major studios, including Netflix and Amazon refuses to make concessions. This would lead to a nationwide shutdown of TV and film production, because three of the locals — 600 (9,600 camera operators and cinematographers), 700 (8,600 editors) and 800 — are “national” unions. Another 23 IATSE locals unions representing production workers in locations around the country could also be involved.

IATSE has never gone on strike before and if this happens the results will be announced October 4th, making the The Tony’s safe to air.

The question to be asked is will IATSE ask for solidarity and if so could Broadway be involved?

Here is a letter on Facebook from members and supported throughout the day;

4h · #repost Friends and family across the country- there is a very real possibility that Hollywood unions, the IATSE, will go on strike. This would halt almost all film and television production across the entire United States. This is a historic move, and frankly a necessary one.Many of you are probably annoyed that you’ve cut the cable cord, only to now be paying basically the same amount for a multitude of streaming services.We however are more than annoyed that these streaming services, which nearly everyone has, and which are owned by some of the richest corporations on the planet, are pretending that it’s still an unknown business model that they don’t know if they can make money from.They want to pay us less to work on streaming shows than for shows that air on TV. They want to work us longer hours, and shorter weekends. They want to contribute less to our pension and health plans for streaming movies than they do for films that have a traditional theatrical release. They don’t even want to let us break for lunch during a 12+ hour work day…On top of all that, AppleTV+ is asking for a discount on our rates because they have less subscribers than the others, even though Ted Lasso just won all the Emmys last night.This situation has reached a breaking point. The studios have decided to no longer negotiate, and therefore, our leadership has decided to call for a strike authorization vote. It’s possible that this vote could lead to the producers offering us a fair contract to avoid a strike. Or it’s possible that we will have to strike for what we need.I hope that you’ll stand with us in this fight.In Solidarity…#IASolidarity