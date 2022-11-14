MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Count Down To Thanksgiving: Broadway Show Schedules

1o days and counting. For tourists and New Yorkers going to a Broadway show is normally high up on your holiday list. Here is a guide to what is and is not playing. On November 23rd & Juliet, Hadestown, Into the Woods, MJ and Take Me Out have no evening shows.

Chicago and Phantom of the Opera are the only shows playing Thanksgiving day.

However on the 25th and 26th this is the following schedule.

& Juliet plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

1776 plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

Ain’t No Mo’ plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

Aladdin plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

Almost Famous plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

A Beautiful Noise plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

Beetlejuice plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

The Book of Mormon plays 2pm, 7pm on both days

Chicago plays 2:30pm, 8pm on both days

A Christmas Carol plays 8pm on Friday and 2pm, 8pm on Saturday

Death of a Salesman plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

Funny Girl plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

Hadestown plays 2pm, 7:30pm on Friday and 2pm, 8pm on Saturday

Hamilton plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

Harry Potter… plays 1pm, 7pm both days

Into the Woods plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

Kimberly Akimbo plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

KPOP plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

Leopoldstadt plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

The Lion King plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

Mike Birbiglia… plays 4pm, 8pm both days

MJ plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

Moulin Rouge! plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

The Music Man plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

Ohio State Murders plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

The Phantom of the Opera plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

The Piano Lesson plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

Six plays 3pm, 8pm on both days

Some Like It Hot plays 8pm on Friday and 2pm, 8pm on Saturday

A Strange Loop plays 3pm, 8pm on Friday and 2pm, 8pm on Saturday.

Take Me Out 8pm on Friday and 2pm, 8pm on Saturday

Topdog/Underdog plays 2pm, 7pm on Friday and 2pm, 8pm on Saturday

Wicked plays 2pm, 8pm on both days

