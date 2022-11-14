Count Down To Thanksgiving: Broadway Show Schedules

1o days and counting. For tourists and New Yorkers going to a Broadway show is normally high up on your holiday list. Here is a guide to what is and is not playing. On November 23rd & Juliet, Hadestown, Into the Woods, MJ and Take Me Out have no evening shows.
Chicago and Phantom of the Opera are the only shows playing Thanksgiving day.
However on the 25th and 26th this is the following schedule.
& Juliet plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
1776 plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
Ain’t No Mo’ plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
Aladdin plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
Almost Famous plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
A Beautiful Noise plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
Beetlejuice plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
The Book of Mormon plays 2pm, 7pm on both days
Chicago plays 2:30pm, 8pm on both days
A Christmas Carol plays 8pm on Friday and 2pm, 8pm on Saturday
Death of a Salesman plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
Funny Girl plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
Hadestown plays 2pm, 7:30pm on Friday and 2pm, 8pm on Saturday
Hamilton plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
Harry Potter… plays 1pm, 7pm both days
Into the Woods plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
Kimberly Akimbo plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
KPOP plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
Leopoldstadt plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
The Lion King plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
Mike Birbiglia… plays 4pm, 8pm both days
MJ plays 2pm, 8pm on both days Moulin Rouge! plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
The Music Man plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
Ohio State Murders plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
The Phantom of the Opera plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
The Piano Lesson plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
Six plays 3pm, 8pm on both days
Some Like It Hot plays 8pm on Friday and 2pm, 8pm on Saturday
A Strange Loop plays 3pm, 8pm on Friday and 2pm, 8pm on Saturday.
Take Me Out 8pm on Friday and 2pm, 8pm on Saturday
Topdog/Underdog plays 2pm, 7pm on Friday and 2pm, 8pm on Saturday
Wicked plays 2pm, 8pm on both days
