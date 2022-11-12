Count Down To Thanksgiving: Free Thanksgiving Cooking Class

12 days and counting. Today is a free Thanksgiving cooking class taking place via IG live.

As a gesture of gratitude for working with what they love—food—WoodSpoon and its celebrated cookbook author and YouTube vlogger, Home Chef Tresia, will be hosting a free Thanksgiving Cooking Class with tips for cooking a memorable meal that will give family and friends a hearty heart!

The Thanksgiving Live Cooking Class will be on November 21st at 7pm via Instagram Live (@eatwoodspoon) and participants can sign up here. Home Chef Tresia will be showing how to cook her stuffing muffins, as well as providing her family recipe found here.

Tresia also has a Thanksgiving catalogue that offers Meal Packages for delivery for different party sizes for those who don’t have time to prepare a gourmet Thanksgiving meal this year. You may view the menu here and deadlines to place orders is Monday, November 14th.