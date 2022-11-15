Count Down To Thanksgiving: Free Thanksgiving Meals for New Yorkers in Need

The Fourth Annual helpNYC Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaways, Free Meals, and Events listing campaign is now available at helpNYC.link/thanksgiving. helpNYC has partnered with over thirty programs across New York City to ensure New Yorkers don’t go hungry on Thanksgiving.



The Holiday Meals & More Campaign started in 2018 to connect New Yorkers who experience food insecurity during the holidays to food assistance programs that provide special food distributions. The campaign has grown to include toy and clothing giveaways, and community events this year.



“Not only do our Holiday Meals & More Campaign connect New Yorkers in need to critical food assistance, but it also provides a chance for New Yorkers to build community and meet others they can spend time with on the holidays.” Rue Parkin, Executive Director of helpNYC. “When I was street homeless, I had no family or friends to spend time with. Community Kitchens and holiday events offer the underserved the chance to connect with their community. I still attend one or two a year to feel the connection to the community that supported me for so many years.”



“Hunger is at an all-time high in our City. Unemployment, housing insecurity, and overall lack of economic opportunities for New Yorkers directly impact a family’s ability to put food on the table, not just during the holidays. However, our work with our partners continues to let families know there is help ready to assist them. helpNYC is at the forefront of getting that message out.” said Richard Perkins, a helpNYC Board Member.



This campaign is a yearly task undertaken by helpNYC’s signature program, the helpNYC.info Resource Navigator. The program connects people in need to low-barrier services in their communities. Started in 2018 as a direct response to the lack of creditable, timely information about public health and social service programs, it has connected over 43,000 New Yorkers to the programs they deserve.



Anyone in New York City experiencing food insecurity this holiday season are encouraged to visit helpNYC.link/thanksgiving.



Event organizers are encouraged to list their events at no charge with helpNYC by visiting helpNYC.link/holidaylistings.



Listings will be available through November 24th. Food distributions and events will be added to the website daily as events become registered with helpNYC.