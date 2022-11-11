MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Count Down To Thanksgiving: Giving

13 days to Thanksgiving, but many have nothing. The holiday season is a time for happy gatherings with family and friends. Good company, good cheer, and, of course, a festive meal. But for many New Yorkers in need, the season is anything but joyful.

West Side Campaign Against Hunger helps. Every November for over a decade, they have provided turkeys and healthy food so families can enjoy a special holiday meal together.

Last year this community came together in a truly extraordinary fashion. Collectively, we provided for more than 8,000 families.

This year, we need to aim higher. WSCAH is seeing record need at their 86th Street Market, and between April and June of this year, WSCAH served more people than at any point in their 43-year history.

Their goal this year is 10,000 Turkeys and holiday meals for New Yorkers in need

WSCAH is committed to ensuring that no New Yorker goes hungry this holiday season, but they can’t do it alone. They need you, the incredible community of supporters, to join in this November.

I am thankful that this organization exists.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

