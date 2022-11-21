MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Count Down To Thanksgiving: How To Watch And What To See The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Count Down To Thanksgiving: How To Watch And What To See The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off November 24 at 9am and will conclude on at 12pm in all time zones. The show will air on NBC and CBS. If you are like me I flip between the two, as they do not carry the same coverage.

The official parade route runs 2.5 miles, from 77th & Central Park West south to 34th Street-Herald Square. The event begins by marching down Central Park West to Columbus Circle, then turns onto Central Park South, proceeds down 6th Avenue/Avenue of the Americas. At 34th Street, the parade makes its final turn west and ends up at 7th Avenue in front of Macy’s Herald Square.

Broadway’s best will perform an opening number from Lea Michele and the cast of  Funny Girl,  A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, Six and Moulin Rouge!. In celebration of its 25th anniversary Disney’s The Lion King will roar in tune. The Radio City Rockettes will also show off thier high kicks.

The CBS Broadcast will feature performances from the casts of Six and Moulin Rouge!.

Joining the festivities for 2022 are Paula Abdul; Big Time Rush; Blanco Brown; Cam; Jordan Davis; Blue’s Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz; Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan; Jimmy Fallon & The Roots; Fitz and the Tantrums; Kirk Franklin; Mario Lopez and family; Ziggy Marley; Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles; the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street®; Sean Paul; the cast of Peacock’s Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg); Joss Stone; Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue; Jordin Sparks; Dionne Warwick; Betty Who, Mariah Carey and Santa Claus.

Just 3 days to go!

Broadway

