Count Down To Thanksgiving: Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway

Photo: Bill Westmoreland

Its 15 days until Thanksgiving. Starting November 22 – 26, 2022 Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway will take over 54 Below. The Tony Award®-nominated Callaway Sisters are back by popular demand at 54 Below! Serving up a feast Thanksgiving week, Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway raise the roof with Broadway, standards, and pop classics from their hit shows Sibling Revelry, Boom!, and Broadway the Calla-way! as well as special surprises. Accompanied by their trio led by Alex Rybeck, as Ann’s sultry, jazz-flavored sound compliments Liz’s clear bell tones, they infuse new life into songs from Stephen Sondheim to Harold Arlen to Stevie Wonder. Expect a housing New York night of harmony, humor, and the soaring sounds of this award-winning sister act!

For Liz and Ann’s Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 24, pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:30pm. The kitchen will continue to serve throughout the entirety of the performance. Please arrive within 15 minutes of your scheduled reservation time to ensure that everyone has a wonderful holiday experience. Should you arrive earlier or later than your reservation time, you may be asked to wait at the bar or in the lobby until such a time as you can be seated.

For the performance on 11/24 only, our regular menu will be replaced by a wonderful gourmet Thanksgiving prix fixe, which features classic holiday dishes and other festive seasonal favorites. All guests will be charged $85 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity).

The performance on November 26 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information,click here.