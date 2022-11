Five more days until the turkey and stuffing. Mariah Carey will be appearing at the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, November 24, at around noon to perform “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

She posted the news on Instagram. “My childhood dream is coming to life! I’m going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS 🎅🏼, at this year’s @macys Thanksgiving day parade! 🎄🎉💫 Tune in on Thanksgiving Day @NBC! 💖☃️ #macysparade”