Count Down To Thanksgiving: Pumpkin Cheesecake

In eight days it will be all about the food. One of my favorite parts is the dessert. Today we give you three layer pumpkin cheesecake. The bottom is a sweet graham cracker crust. Then a thick layer of cheesecake that is topped with a second layer of spiced pumpkin cheesecake on top.

The hardest part is waiting for it to cool at least an hour and then allowing it to completely chill in the refrigerator for a minimum of 3 hours.

You need

  • 2 8oz packages cream cheesesoftened full-fat cream cheese for best results
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1 cup pumpkin puree
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 1 ½ Tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • ½ Tablespoon pumpkin spice powder
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • Graham Cracker Crust (can be store bought)
    Make the batter: Oven 325°F. Beat the softened cream cheese, eggs plus extra yolk, pumpkin puree, sugar, flour, pumpkin spice powder, vanilla, and salt until smooth and creamy on medium-high speed.Scrape down the sides and bottom halfway through. Lastly, remove large air bubbles by reducing the speed to the lowest setting for 1 to 2 minutes.

    Pour the batter into the pie crust and bake for one hour. Then cool for an hour and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. To finsish top with Carmel sauce, whip cream or crystalized ginger.

Graham Cracker Crust:

  • 1 1/2 cups finely ground graham cracker crumbs. Ginger snap cookies make a great substitution and taste great with the pumpkin filling.
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 6 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  1. Mix graham cracker crumbs, sugar, melted butter and cinnamon until well blended .
  2. Press mixture with your fingers evenly into an 9 inch pie plate.
  3. Pour pumpkin cheesecake layers, as directed in recipe below, into unbaked graham cracker crust. Bake as directed.

