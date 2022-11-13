Count Down To Thanksgiving: Time To Make a Reservation

11 days and counting, so if you are eating out now is the time to make reservations.
Here is who we recommend.
Cafe Luxenberg: 200 West 70th Street
Roasted Tomato Basil Soup or Cream of Wild Mushroom Soup, Mixed Green Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette, Herb Roasted Turkey with Gravy, Cranberry Relish, Herb Bread & Apple Stuffing or Cornbread & Sausage Stuffing, Mashed Idaho or Maple Orange Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Brussel Sprouts w/ Toasted Almonds or Peas & Carrots w/ Dill Butter or Roasted String Beans w/Fennel Seeds, Pumpkin Pie or Pecan Pie, Chocolate Pecan Pie, & Apple Cranberry Crisp, Coffee or Tea.
Reserved Seating at 2:00PM, 4:30 PM, 7:00PM Call 212-496-0163 Reservations must be confirmed by 5:00pm on Wednesday November 23rd.
Haven Rooftop: 132 W. 47th Street
Thanksgiving in a cozy wooden lodge… with stunning city views!
The Palm Midtown: 250 W. 50th Street
A three-course menu featuring a choice of 4 appetizer’s, Turkey Platter complete with Gravy, Stuffing, Green Beans, Sweet Potatoes, and Cranberry Sauce and Pecan Pie. Price: $59
The Smith: We recommend the Midtown: 956 2nd Ave (at 51st St) and Lincoln Square – 1900 Broadway (at 63rd St) locations.
With appetizers like Butternut Squash Soup and Ricotta Gnocchi, a main of Roasted Turkey Breast or Salmon and Red Wine Braised Short Riband desserts of Dark Chocolate Layer Cakes or Caramel Apple Puddings for $75 per person you will be one stuffed human. To make reservations go here!
West Bank Cafe: 407 W. 42nd Street
Choice of appetizers, Organic Wellington Farms Roasted Turkey, Scottish Salmon, Autumn Risotto butternut squash, wild mushroom, sage, truffle oil or Skirt Steak for a $10.00 Supplement. All entrees served with mashed potatoes and a family style platter of Traditional stuffing, roasted carrots, green beans and cranberry orange sauce and a choice of Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie or Chocolate Bread Pudding. Desserts a la mode $3 supplement
$70 per person +Tax + 20%Gratuity and Beverages $38 children 13 and under.
Seating in The Laurie Beechman Theatre will include live piano music.
