Count Down To Thanksgiving: Time To Make a Reservation

11 days and counting, so if you are eating out now is the time to make reservations.

Here is who we recommend.

Cafe Luxenberg: 200 West 70th Street

Thanksgiving Day Platter: Roasted All-Natural Turkey Breast, Sausage-Cornbread Stuffing, Baby Brussels Sprouts and Baby Carrots, Whipped Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce, Turkey Gravy for $ 52. Still hungry….try their amazing desserts.

The Ellington: 2745 Broadway at 106th Street.

Glass House Tavern: 252 W. 47th Street $49 per person.

Good Enough To Eat: 520 Columbus Ave at 86th Street

Roasted Tomato Basil Soup or Cream of Wild Mushroom Soup, Mixed Green Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette, Herb Roasted Turkey with Gravy, Cranberry Relish, Herb Bread & Apple Stuffing or Cornbread & Sausage Stuffing, Mashed Idaho or Maple Orange Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Brussel Sprouts w/ Toasted Almonds or Peas & Carrots w/ Dill Butter or Roasted String Beans w/Fennel Seeds, Pumpkin Pie or Pecan Pie, Chocolate Pecan Pie, & Apple Cranberry Crisp, Coffee or Tea. Reserved Seating at 2:00PM, 4:30 PM, 7:00PM Call 212-496-0163 Reservations must be confirmed by 5:00pm on Wednesday November 23rd. Haven Rooftop: 132 W. 47th Street Thanksgiving in a cozy wooden lodge… with stunning city views! The Palm Midtown: 250 W. 50th Street

A three-course menu featuring a choice of 4 appetizer’s, Turkey Platter complete with Gravy, Stuffing, Green Beans, Sweet Potatoes, and Cranberry Sauce and Pecan Pie. Price: $59

The Smith: We recommend the Midtown: 956 2nd Ave (at 51st St) and Lincoln Square – 1900 Broadway (at 63rd St) locations.

With appetizers like Butternut Squash Soup and Ricotta Gnocchi, a main of Roasted Turkey Breast or Salmon and Red Wine Braised Short Riband desserts of Dark Chocolate Layer Cakes or Caramel Apple Puddings for $75 per person you will be one stuffed human. To make reservations go here!

West Bank Cafe: 407 W. 42nd Street

Choice of appetizers, Organic Wellington Farms Roasted Turkey, Scottish Salmon, Autumn Risotto butternut squash, wild mushroom, sage, truffle oil or Skirt Steak for a $10.00 Supplement. All entrees served with mashed potatoes and a family style platter of Traditional stuffing, roasted carrots, green beans and cranberry orange sauce and a choice of Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie or Chocolate Bread Pudding. Desserts a la mode $3 supplement

​$70 per person +Tax + 20%Gratuity and Beverages $38 children 13 and under.

Seating in The Laurie Beechman Theatre will include live piano music.