Count Down To Thanksgiving: Watching The Gift Of Giving Is A Blessing In Many Ways

In nine days we will join together in thanks. Right now my biggest guilty pleasure is watching East Idaho’s Secret Santa video’s on YouTube. Watching these men and women who are so deserving be seen and heard fills my heart with such joy. Sometimes the thanks is just around the corner.

The Secret Santa is a native Idahoan who lives in eastern Idaho. The money comes directly from him – not some program, organization, charity or trust fund. The recipient’s must live in eastern Idaho and have a true need. If you wonder what a “true need” is or are unsure if your nominee will qualify for a gift, submit your nomination.



The Secret Santa looks for responsible and deserving citizens who have done everything in their power to care for themselves but ill fortune or unfortunate situations have put them at a significant disadvantage. In the past, Secret Santa has provided cars, washers and dryers, furniture, special computers, dental care, diapers, gas and grocery cards and other items.



Recipients of gifts are not taxed by the IRS. However, on some large gifts over $16,000, the giver must pay a gift tax to the IRS. Secret Santa pays all necessary gift and sales taxes. Many wonder if Secret Santa gets a tax break on the gifts he gives away. Since these are gifts, and not business expenses, Secret Santa cannot claim these as tax deductions. He receives no tax benefit whatsoever.



Secret Santa and EastIdahoNews.com have been surprising people in need since 2015. That year, Secret Santa gave away $100,000. The amount has increased every year since then.

Secret Santa tells us about one Christmas when he was a young man living temporarily in a foreign country. Since he was away from home, he was not expecting any gifts but on Christmas morning, when he sat down for breakfast, there was a present on his table.



It was not an expensive gift and it was anonymous. It was the only Christmas gift he received that year and it had a big impact on him. He did not know who it was from, but he knew someone loved and cared about him. That lifted him up beyond what anyone could imagine.

To this day, he has no idea who gave him that small gift. But it still brings a flood of good feelings to him every time he relives that moment.

Today, there are countless people around him who love him, and he wants others to know that there are people who love them and care about them. He believes that giving anonymously with no expectation of receiving anything in return is the ultimate expression of love and caring. He wants others to have the experience that he did as a young man over 50 years ago.



Secret Santa appreciates anyone who wants to help, but he is not asking for donations. He encourages you to find someone in your own community who needs help and bless them – then pay attention to how that brightens your day. His message to the world: Everyone can be a Secret Santa!

Letters to Secret Santa can be sent to:

East Idaho News

c/o Nate Eaton

390 West Sunnyside Road

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

neaton@eastidahonews.com