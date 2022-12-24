Countdown to Christmas: Chocolate That is a Heavenly delight

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

MarieBelle makes artisan chocolates that are exquisite tasting ganache, presented in artistic packaging that is edible. This charming chocolatier is sure to have you oohing and aahing with expression of joy and sheer culinary delight.

I was given a box and not exactly a chocolate fan, I surprisingly found myself hooked from the first bite. These melt in you mouth seasonal-inspired flavors, had me warmed with cinnamon, Madagascar, Tahitian vanilla, Apple Pie and more.

The beautifully decorated boxes range from $18 – $290 and will have all the recipients feeling loved and appreciated.

Another plus, is artisan Maribel Lieberman founded the company over two decades ago and is proud to be a “woman owned business”. She has stayed true to her roots and her love of chocolate using cacao from her native Honduras. As a proud New Yorker (at her Brooklyn factory) she hand-makes the gourmet ganache with the finest ingredients and all-natural flavors.

MarieBelle also has gift sets featuring hot chocolate (on the Oprah’s Best List), truffles, bars and chocolate bites. These unique curated gifts will be long remembered and craved the following year.