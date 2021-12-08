MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: A Portable Campfire

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: A Portable Campfire

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

For anyone who loves to sit back and relax near the campfire but doesn’t have the space or wherewithal to build one, gift them this nifty little thing for Christmas. A Portable Campfire $27.99 is a candle-like “campfire” has 3 to 5 hours of burn time and is sleek enough to bring the campfire wherever — be it the beach, the backyard, or anywhere else!

Do I feel a smores treat coming on?

Related Items
Family

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Family

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage

Genevieve Rafter KeddyDecember 8, 2021
Read More

Bob Anderson Gives Back To The Kids at Frank Sinatra School of the Arts 

Suzanna BowlingDecember 7, 2021
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: The Gift of Seeing and Giving

Suzanna BowlingDecember 7, 2021
Read More

It’s a Jolly Holiday at Paper Mill Playhouse

Suzanna BowlingDecember 6, 2021
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: The Gift Of Singing

Suzanna BowlingDecember 6, 2021
Read More

How Will You Get Hold of an Outstanding Siding Contractor? 

WriterDecember 5, 2021
Read More

How Can Dashcam Footage Help You Win a Car Accident Case?

WriterDecember 5, 2021
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: A Broadway Treasure

Suzanna BowlingDecember 5, 2021
Read More

7 Things Employers Look Out For On Your Social Media

WriterDecember 4, 2021
Read More