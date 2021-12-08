Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: A Portable Campfire

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

For anyone who loves to sit back and relax near the campfire but doesn’t have the space or wherewithal to build one, gift them this nifty little thing for Christmas. A Portable Campfire $27.99 is a candle-like “campfire” has 3 to 5 hours of burn time and is sleek enough to bring the campfire wherever — be it the beach, the backyard, or anywhere else!

Do I feel a smores treat coming on?