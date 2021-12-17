Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: All About You

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

A birth date carries significant astral meaning. Inside this book created just for you is a fully personalized, beautiful, and unique reading of your birth chart. A beautiful, made-to-order book ($115) that illustrates your unique astrological birth chart—the map of the stars and planets at the exact moment you were born. With over 70 pages of detailed horoscope analysis, you’ll uncover secrets and insights about your life and personality.

There is also a birthdate candle ($48) crafted for the day you were born Combining astrology, numerology, and tarot to create 365 beautiful candles—one for every birthdate. Your Birthdate Candle will unlock the secrets of your personality.

Right now you can get both for ($122)