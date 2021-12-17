MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Astrology

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: All About You

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: All About You

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

A birth date carries significant astral meaning. Inside this book created just for you is a fully personalized, beautiful, and unique reading of your birth chart. A beautiful, made-to-order book ($115) that illustrates your unique astrological birth chart—the map of the stars and planets at the exact moment you were born. With over 70 pages of detailed horoscope analysis, you’ll uncover secrets and insights about your life and personality.

There is also a birthdate candle ($48) crafted for the day you were born Combining astrology, numerology, and tarot to create 365 beautiful candles—one for every birthdate. Your Birthdate Candle will unlock the secrets of your personality.

Right now you can get both for ($122)

Related Items
Astrology

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Astrology

Even A Magic Lamp Couldn’t Help Aladdin As Cast Members Test Positive For Covid

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 30, 2021
Read More

Happy Year of the Ox

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 13, 2021
Read More

A Blue Moon For Halloween Might Be A Warning of Things To Come

Alex KnightOctober 31, 2020
Read More

May Pet Astrology and Their Humans

Tyler GrayMay 4, 2020
Read More

Can A Psychic Help You Get Through These Difficult Times?

WriterApril 24, 2020
Read More

Your Sun Sign and Your Compatible Furry Friends

Tyler GrayMarch 30, 2020
Read More

Could Mercury in Retrograde Signaled What is Going On?

Alex KnightMarch 13, 2020
Read More

Understanding Popular Tarot Card Spreads: Meanings and Symbols

WriterFebruary 26, 2020
Read More

Should You Read Daily Horoscopes?

WriterJanuary 13, 2020
Read More