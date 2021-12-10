MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Becoming a Lord or Lady!

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Highland Titles/Celtic Titles – Two of the world’s leading innovators in land preservation, are offering everlasting gifts of Scottish and Irish titles, such as Laird, Lord or Lady, this holiday season in exchange for souvenir plots of land on its Slievekirk Wood estate in Ireland or Glencoe Wood estate in Scotland. The conservation program offers a creative approach to land conservation by selling small plots to help fund the rescuing of woodlands, tree planting, maintenance and acquisition of land at risk of development – ensuring it cannot be purchased or developed. Buying a plot of your very own grants you the official Scottish or Irish title of Laird, Lord or Lady for $45 – $245. Your gift of Scottish or Irish land ownership is a positive one for the environment and a great conversation piece.

Family

