Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 21: Arthritis Relief

Yes, we know there are 7 more days to Christmas, but we start this list right after Thanksgiving. Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

I can feel the weather change in my hands due to thumbs getting bent backwards and fingers being crushed. The other day I was in sever pain and my friend gave me my Christmas gift early. What a God send! These simply crafted solid copper magnetic bracelets ($19.99 a piece, I recommend one for each wrist), have 6 powerful and permanent 3000 gauss neodymium rare earth bio north facing magnets.

Just measure the wrist size and put on. I knew within one hour these worked for me. I have on them on for 5 days and am now wording some for my ankles.

Copper has been used for medicinal purposes throughout recorded history. The world’s oldest medical text, the Eber Papyrus, recommends treating inflammation with copper. Today, almost 3700 years later, millions of people wear copper for health.

I seriously love these!

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

