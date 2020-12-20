Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 22: Celebrate and Remember Broadway Over a Glass of Wine

Yes, we know there are 6 more days to Christmas, but we start this list right after Thanksgiving. Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

This year alcohol seems to be in order. Why not celebrate Broadway and wine in the same breath? Enter The Broadway Wine Club. Started by Broadway professionals and wine industry veterans during this forced COVID intermission because they missed going to the theater and chatting about performances over a great glass of wine.

There are two ways to join. First the Red Carpet Club is the premiere club and features the flagship Broadway Wine Club releases, including Ghostlight, a 2013 Cabernet / Syrah from Crocker & Starr valued at more than $150 per bottle.

The Stage Door Club offers exceptional wines at a more accessible price by omitting the flagship release.

First choose your number of bottles, 3 / 6 / 12, then select all red, all white, or a mix of both. The first release is a Seven Springs Pinot Noir from Evening Land in Oregon and a gorgeous Sonoma Chardonnay from Meadowcroft.