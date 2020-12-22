Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 24: Roasting Chestnuts On An Open Fire

Yes, we know there are 4 more days to Christmas, but we start this list right after Thanksgiving. Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

A completely new shower gel for Christmas that’s cozy, fun and manly….yep Roasting Chestnuts On An Open Fire at $10.95 / $24.95 / $36.95. This vegan shower gel is a great addition to the Christmas range. No other products with this scent adds oat milk, making this shower gel a lovely product for dry wintery skins. Fine sea salt is a antimicrobial, mild exfoliator. Chestnut puree has anti-inflammatory properties, calming the skin. Almond oil, cassia oil, clary sage oil and cedarwood oil all have their own properties, but they also compose the amazing scent of this product.

Think cinders and a warm almond scent, accompanied by cassia oil giving off a marzipan spicy aroma, making your man or person you love someone to cozy up to, while they feel smooth, fresh and ready to prowl.

I think I see mommy and daddy underneath the Mistletoe.