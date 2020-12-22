MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 24: Roasting Chestnuts On An Open Fire

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 24: Roasting Chestnuts On An Open Fire

Yes, we know there are 4 more days to Christmas, but we start this list right after Thanksgiving. Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

A completely new shower gel for Christmas that’s cozy, fun and manly….yep Roasting Chestnuts On An Open Fire at $10.95 / $24.95 / $36.95. This vegan shower gel is a great addition to the Christmas range. No other products with this scent adds oat milk, making this shower gel a lovely product for dry wintery skins. Fine sea salt is a antimicrobial, mild exfoliator. Chestnut puree has anti-inflammatory properties, calming the skin. Almond oil, cassia oil, clary sage oil and cedarwood oil all have their own properties, but they also compose the amazing scent of this product.

Think cinders and a warm almond scent, accompanied by cassia oil giving off a marzipan spicy aroma, making your man or person you love someone to cozy up to, while they feel smooth, fresh and ready to prowl.

I think I see mommy and daddy underneath the Mistletoe.

Related Items
Family

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Family

How to choose the right ATV?

WriterDecember 22, 2020
Read More

Wedding Vendors: The Key to Planning Your Perfect Wedding

WriterDecember 22, 2020
Read More

Tight Ponytails and 5 Other Habits That Are Ruining Your Hair

WriterDecember 22, 2020
Read More

What You Should Look for When Purchasing a House

WriterDecember 21, 2020
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 22: Celebrate and Remember Broadway Over a Glass of Wine

Suzanna BowlingDecember 20, 2020
Read More

Help Save The West Bank Cafe

Suzanna BowlingDecember 20, 2020
Read More

Christmas In Ireland Starring The Irish Tenors Brings In The Holidays

Genevieve Rafter KeddyDecember 20, 2020
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 21: Arthritis Relief

Suzanna BowlingDecember 19, 2020
Read More

A Perfect at Home Holiday Meal with Nuhma NYC

ElizaBeth TaylorDecember 19, 2020
Read More