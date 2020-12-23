Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 25: ASEA A Healing Miracle For Me

Yes, we know there are 2 more days to Christmas, but we start this list right after Thanksgiving. Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

I went yesterday for my annual holiday manicure/pedicure. Normally this is a thing of joy, however approximately 8 hours later my pinky was swollen, throbbing and in pain. In denial of what was going on, I went to bed praying for a miracle. I woke up nauseous, my pinky worse and having visions of emergency room visits on Christmas. Thankfully a friend Pat Labetz Muntz handed me a product called Renu 28 ($50), and told me to rub into my finger 3x’s in 5 minutes and then every 5 minutes after that. Within a half an hour my finger was out of pain, the lines appeared (who knew I would be thrilled about lines) and the swelling was over 50% down. Within the hour the swelling was gone and my finger was back to new.

Now I know, that you are thinking this is a fluke, however what made me take this route was other people who I know swear by this product. The liquid form ASEA ($32.50) has created miracles, but due to the FDA I can not talk about this. ASEA does not claim to cure or heal, however as you know I am opinionated and speak my mind and it did heal me! My friend Marya feeds this to her dog Angel who is 15 and not in the best of health. After getting his daily dose he bounces back to life like a puppy full of vim and vigor.

As for the negative press out there, the pharmaceutical companies can’t buy this product to quash it. They tried to do this, but the founders shut them down. Bravo ASEA for not selling out. That alone makes them worthy!

What ASEA does is “redox signaling” which has our nerve cells communicating with each other through chemicals called neurotransmitters. This is used when the chemical messengers between cells are free radicals. This is critical to to proper balanced cellular chemistry enabling the immune system to function at its optimum level.

All I know is I have been given the gift of health and that is priceless.

In order to order go to Ohana.teamasea.com or call Pat (917) 817-8839 and she will gladly tell T2C readers how it helped her and others.

**By the way do not go to Amazon or any other site as many people have tried to replicate this product. You need to get this from a reputable seller.