Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide Day The Gift of Self

Well today is the last day of our guide and one of my favorite gifts to give and get is coupons of thoughtful acts. Say your best friend loves hot chocolate and you are sugar free…a trip for a cup whip cream filled creamy delight can show you care. Massages, drawing baths, laundry, dinner for 2, a night of Hallmark or Lifetime Christmas movies could be just the thing to show you listen, care and hear what the other person loves. Time is much more precious. Gifts don’t have to cost much, they just have to have thought behind the intent.

If you don’t have time to shop or are limited in funds, this could be just the ticket!

Merry Christmas!

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

