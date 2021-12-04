MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Feed a Kitty

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

iHeartCats.com is excited to announce that your purchases now help provide food to shelters across the United States! With each purchase of a product on our website, you’ll be providing a certain number of daily meals to shelter cats through our partnership with Rescue Bank®.

Rescue Bank® supports freight-paid deliveries to smaller, less visible non-profits that have limited access to resources. They operate on the national food bank model, accepting food donations from many manufacturers, distributors or retailers. Rescue Bank® then schedules and pays for the freight to deliver the donation to a regional distribution center where it is picked up by pre-qualified non-profit groups.

For each product you purchase in the iHeartCats.com store, your purchase will fund the delivery of food for shelter cats! The following table shows how each product makes an impact.

Here are some of the great gifts.

Higgins $9.99  

Rescue Report ID: 21449631
Age: 6 Years, 3 Months
Likes: Literature   Dislikes: Dogs—Utterly Barbaric
  Naughty     Nice

Hi, My name is Higgins! I used to have a home. I thought it was a forever home, but sadly, my mum passed away. Shortly thereafter, some nice chaps came and took me to a new home. Hardly a home, I should say. Cats and dogs. All in cages…all so lonely. It was dreadful. But I have never given up hope that one day I would again find a cozy place to call my furever home.

New for the 2021 holiday season, the A ‘Christmas Miracle’ Cat Artisan Tree Topper $24.99 will warm your heart and brighten your home with the glow of her golden angel wings! Plus, this kitty angel helps shelter cats know the joy of a holiday feast and the comfort of a full belly.  

New for the 2021 holiday season, the  A ‘Christmas Miracle’ Golden Angel Dog Artisan Tree Topper $29.99 will warm your heart and brighten your home with the glow of her golden angel wings! Plus, this sweet angel helps shelter cats & dogs know the joy of a holiday feast and the comfort of a full belly.  

Check out there other gifts. This is one cool animal lover site.

