MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Flash The Night Away

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Flash The Night Away

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Are you looking for assistance seeing in the nighttime. Do you need to be seen when going for a nighttime run? We’ve got the solution, LED Light equipped Splash-proof Gloves! ($12.98)

Gloves Specifications：
Material: Flexible breathable fabric
Package: 1 pair
Size: One size fits most ( Elastic material)
Battery: Use 2 X AA batteries

How to use?
When you put on the Glove, you can manipulate the two mini yet powerful LED bulbs with your forefinger and thumb.
1. Insert your thumb and index finger into the glove.
2. Wrap the strap around your wrist and secure the hook and loop fastener.
3. To turn the light ON/OFF, press the button located on the top of the battery compartment.


3.15in/8cm length velcro suitable for most size hands.

Light Up Any Workspace, No Matter What the Task At Hand Is
Order your pair of fingerless tactical gloves and work, repair or enjoy your favorite nighttime activity in the dark – without tying up one of your hands to hold a flashlight!

Related Items
Family

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Family

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Map The Song Of Your Life

Suzanna BowlingDecember 12, 2021
Read More

How to choose the perfect toy for your kid

WriterDecember 11, 2021
Read More

Miami’s Luxurious Restaurant The Deck at Island Gardens Offers Grand Winter Escape

WriterDecember 11, 2021
Read More

The Original Rockabilly Christmas Show Swings

Suzanna BowlingDecember 11, 2021
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts That Help More Than 500 Artisans

Suzanna BowlingDecember 11, 2021
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Becoming a Lord or Lady!

Suzanna BowlingDecember 10, 2021
Read More

The Broadway Makers Marketplace is a new Holiday Pop Up

Genevieve Rafter KeddyDecember 10, 2021
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Give The Gift of Broadway With A Little Giving On The Side

Suzanna BowlingDecember 9, 2021
Read More

To Your Health: Dry January with SPIRITY Cocktails

ElizaBeth TaylorDecember 8, 2021
Read More