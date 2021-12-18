Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Jewelry That Says Much

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Amber and Edward Glassman

In 2015, Amber and Edward Glassman quit their full-time jobs and moved to Austin, Texas to chase the dream of creating an accessible lifestyle brand that was both modern and meaningful. Named after co-founder Amber Glassman’s brother, whose young life was tragically taken due to a severe case of bacterial meningitis, Bryan Anthonys was founded on the verifiable truth of life’s fragility – we only have one life and time isn’t something that is guaranteed. The brand was created in honor of Bryan, with the hope of encouraging others to make their life and the lives around them meaningful. With a passion to pursue purpose, the couple aims to transform the way we view fashion and the world around us – it’s about discovering personal style while embracing personal stories. At Bryan Anthonys, they create with purpose – by consciously offering meaningful designs, customers can always share and express who and what matters most.

Amber Glassman, personally writes every inspirational message that accompanies there products. Her heart and soul truly goes into every writing and every product that our company releases. Through her own difficult experiences, she realized that life is full of ups and downs – it’s important to honor our whole stories, not just certain chapters. Her writings are composed of topics like friendship, love and adventure, but also thoughtfully include the unexpected challenges of loss, hurt, and heartache. She believes that it’s important to give each other the space and grace to move through our pain. It’s only in our deepest acceptance of what is, that we can begin to start the ongoing process of healing.

I am love with the Tribe Friendship Necklace $30.80 but this company has a multitude of gems to give as gifts.